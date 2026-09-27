MARIA D’AMICO | Franchise finance reform must balance access and responsible lending

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Access to credit and responsible lending are not competing objectives, the writer says. A sustainable approach will need to achieve both. Picture:

The Competition Commission is conducting a market inquiry into South Africa’s franchising sector after concerns that certain features of the market may hinder the entry, effective participation and expansion of small and medium enterprises, particularly businesses owned by historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs).

Among the issues identified in the commission’s draft terms of reference are the finance and funding requirements associated with acquiring a franchise. This deserves careful consideration. Access to finance is undoubtedly one of the significant barriers facing prospective franchisees, but any attempt to address that barrier must also take account of how franchise businesses are funded and the risks that credit financiers (lenders) are required to assess.

A franchise agreement is a commercial contract under which the franchisor, as owner of the brand and franchise system, grants a franchisee the right to operate a business using that system. Franchise agreements commonly run for a fixed period, often five years, and there is generally no guarantee that the agreement will be renewed once that term expires.

According to the commission’s draft terms of reference, franchising opportunities for HDPs may be constrained by funding requirements imposed by franchisors or lenders. In particular, the commission refers to circumstances where a prospective franchisee is required to have at least 50% of the total investment available as unencumbered funds before acquiring a franchise.

The effect is significant. A capable prospective franchisee may have the skills and commercial ability to operate a successful franchise but remain unable to enter the franchise sector because they cannot provide the required level of their own capital.

The commission has accordingly questioned whether requirements of this nature may exclude prospective franchisees, particularly the previously disadvantaged, and contribute to the slow pace of transformation in the franchising sector. It has also raised the possibility that there may be less exclusionary ways of assessing a prospective franchisee’s commitment than requiring that person to fund such a substantial portion of the investment personally.

There is, however, another side to the equation. The requirement for substantial unencumbered capital is not necessarily imposed by franchisors in isolation. In many instances it reflects the financing criteria applied by lenders (banks and other credit providers) when assessing the viability and risk of funding the acquisition of a franchise.

The fixed term of the franchise agreement is relevant to that assessment. If finance is advanced to establish or acquire a business operating under a five-year franchise agreement, the lender must consider whether the debt can realistically be serviced within the period during which the borrower (franchisee) has a contractual right to operate that business.

Lenders must also comply with the applicable regulatory framework when granting credit. Where the National Credit Act applies to a consumer, defined as a natural person or a legal entity whose asset or annual turnover does not exceed a certain threshold (presently R1m), the lender is required to undertake the prescribed assessment and must not grant reckless credit.

Section 80 of the act provides, broadly, that credit may be reckless where the required assessment was not undertaken, where the consumer did not understand or appreciate the risks, costs or obligations involved, or where entering into the agreement would render the consumer over-indebted.

The consequences can be substantial. Under section 83 a court may, in appropriate circumstances, declare a credit agreement reckless and suspend the agreement or set aside some or all of the consumer’s rights and obligations.

Whether or not the statutory reckless-credit provisions apply to a particular transaction, lenders still have to determine whether the proposed franchise is capable of servicing its debt and whether the borrower has sufficient financial resilience should trading conditions deteriorate.

This is where the outcome of the market inquiry will be particularly important. If the commission concludes that existing funding requirements unnecessarily exclude HDPs and other prospective entrepreneurs from the franchise sector, the challenge will be to identify alternatives that meaningfully improve access to finance without lenders assuming a higher level of risk that could be considered reckless credit in terms of the National Credit Act.

Improving access to franchising is an important transformation objective. The ultimate solution, though, must recognise that access to credit and responsible lending are not competing objectives. A sustainable approach will need to achieve both.

D’Amico is a consultant attorney at Thomson Wilks.