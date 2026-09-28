ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | AU’s flawed proposals for building Africa’s security architecture

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In February the AU released a report on reforms in the name of its “champion of AU institutional reforms”, Kenyan President William Ruto, which the pan-continental body is attempting to implement. The document dealt largely with issues of peace and security. However, the AU report sought to apply bureaucratic solutions to inherently political problems.

The Ruto report was disappointingly short of concrete, practical ideas. Its language and high-sounding, empty declarations and its resort to creating committees of experts recalled the dog days of the enfeebled Organisation of African Unity. The document pushed forcefully for the African Peace & Security Architecture (Apsa) and its African Governance Architecture (AGA) to be more closely aligned, blaming delays in achieving this goal on the limited implementation of AU legal and policy frameworks.

The astonishingly vacuous solutions to these deep-seated problems involved proposals to “renew member states’ adherence to AU instruments and principles; reinvigorate African unity … And reaffirm collective ownership of the AU agenda.” The document further called for “joint assessments, integrated responses and harmonised standards” to achieve “the whole-of-society influence” required to manage African conflicts more effectively. It also proposed focusing interventions on human security, without clearly defining the concept or providing any concrete suggestions of how to achieve it.

The Ruto report further called for strengthening weak institutions such as the toothless African Peer Review Mechanism and the Pan-African Parliament’s “talking shop”. It quixotically advocated setting up a five-person independent panel to “harmonise” an AGA-Apsa implementation plan, while another five-member panel of experts was proposed to draft an African foreign policy framework.

The document also called for a memorandum of understanding between the AU and African regional economic communities such as the Southern African Development Community, to take decisions on using the African Standby Force. This pan-continental force of five subregional brigades, which should have been established by 2015, remains far from operational. Ruto’s report further proposed better co-ordination between the AU Commission, the Continental Early Warning System, Africa’s regional economic communities, civil society bodies and AU organs.

‘Institutionalise compliance and accountability mechanisms’

The document suggested that the AU Commission “institutionalise compliance and accountability mechanisms”; draft an AU early action guideline; update the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silencing the Guns; accelerate “the ratification and domestication of normative frameworks”; ensure “political commitment and active engagement of all member states in promoting good governance”; encourage the AU chair to “continue to deploy his good offices”; and establish “an effective structure to support the [AU] Panel of the Wise”.

Many of these suggestions focused on improving bureaucratic co-ordination and were reminiscent of the alchemic 2017 report on AU reforms co-ordinated by Rwanda President Paul Kagame. Such suggestions can clearly not be a substitute for the slow, steady hard work of building five effective subregional economic pillars that can help promote genuine regional integration, advance beneficiation, and accelerate industrialisation to stem Africa’s conflicts.

If these region-building efforts succeed, they could also help to provide the large financial outlays required for conflict management in an era of much diminished international funding. The Ruto report’s suggestion of increasing the AU Peace Fund from $400m (with $414m already raised) to $1bn is sensible, though it remains unclear which countries ― with their own huge debt burdens and domestic challenges ― would provide such enormous resources. Only 24% of the AU’s programme budget is funded by its member states, with the bulk of security funding provided by external donors.

In the present disintegrating geopolitical order, Africans must persevere in efforts to consolidate peace across their fragile continent in search of Pax Africana.

• Adebajo is professor and senior research fellow at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship.

Business Day