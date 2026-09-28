EDITORIAL | Reversing the UN’s growing irrelevance

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The 81st General Assembly of the UN will be best remembered for the theatrics that accompanied the annual leaders’ summit. This is a troubling sign of its growing irrelevance given that the body was created in a bid to ensure global peace in the wake of two world wars.

On the eve of the assembly’s meetings last week, supporters of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani revived an old threat to execute a 2024 warrant of arrest for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Only when it was pointed out that New York City lacks the legal authority to execute warrants issued by the International Criminal Court did they climb down, averting an international diplomatic crisis.

As expected, the biggest spectacle was created by US President Donald Trump. Instead of addressing the world on peace efforts, he used the platform to threaten to annihilate Iran after giving Tehran an ultimatum to make a deal with him.

US President Donald Trump points at US secretary-general António Guterres after addressing the 81st UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 22 2026. Picture: (Brendan McDermid)

Rather than weighing in on the urgent debate regarding the threats AI poses to humanity, Trump decided to rebrand the technology. From now on, he declared, AI should be known as super intelligence (SI), ignoring genuine concerns raised by AI researchers and prominent tech industry leaders that the technology is rapidly getting out of human control.

Then came the supporting act from Netanyahu. His speech claiming to have stopped a genocide in the Middle East triggered a mass walkout of delegations that believe his bombardment of Gaza amounts to a Palestinian genocide.

As another proof point of the UN’s growing irrelevance, some critical leaders opted to stay away from the annual event, the last António Guterres will attend as the body’s secretary-general.

Among them was President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chose to skip the summit even though it offered him an opportunity for bilateral meetings with world counterparts.

While most of its members believe the world needs the UN, there is also broad agreement that it has become ineffectual and has deviated from its core mandate. Its scope of work has grown exponentially, without matching resources to fund this wider mandate.

Unsurprisingly, as world leaders met, wars were raging in Sudan, the eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Ethiopia and Iran.

The UN has had very little say in resolving these conflicts, its many resolutions generally being roundly ignored. Set up 80 years ago, the Security Council, the UN’s key instrument for peace, has lost credibility and has often been overtaken by a changing world.

For example, despite repeated calls for its expansion to include middle powers, its founding members are still its only permanent members. Entire continents, specifically Africa, which plays host to much of the world’s deposits of critical minerals, have no representation.

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola, who represented Ramaphosa at the meetings, reiterated calls for a review of the council’s composition.

Expanding the council’s size may seem the straightforward solution, but it will be hard to achieve in the current environment. Its decisions have to be unanimous, which would be nigh on impossible in today’s fractious world.

To say Trump is no fan of the UN is an understatement. He prefers bilateral arrangements rather than a multilateral system such as the one promoted by the UN.

Since its formation 80 years ago UN secretaries-general have repeatedly and loftily promised to make the body work better. Most of these costly plans have been bureaucratic reorganisations rather than a proper rethink of how the body functions.

The election of Guterres’s successor is an opportunity for an ambitious review that might restore the UN’s credibility and relevance to all of its members.

Business Day