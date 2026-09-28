LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The fight against GBV must begin with investment, and business has a critical role to play because it has both the resources and the influence to drive meaningful change, the writer says.

Violence against women not just criminal, it is an economic failure

South Africa’s response to gender-based violence (GBV) is failing because we are treating the symptom, not the cause. Every time a woman is murdered, assaulted or abused we call for harsher sentences, stronger policing and urgent action. These responses are necessary. But they are not enough.

The reality is that many women remain trapped in abusive relationships because they lack economic independence. For countless women, leaving is not the challenge. Surviving afterwards is.

As a nation we must start asking a different question: what are we doing to empower women before they become victims? GBV is fundamentally about power. When women have access to education, employment, entrepreneurship opportunities, financial resources and strong support networks, they have greater freedom to make decisions about their own lives and futures.

This is why the fight against GBV cannot begin at a police station. It must begin in classrooms, boardrooms, workplaces and communities. It must begin with investment. Business has a critical role to play. Corporate South Africa has both the resources and influence to drive meaningful change through skills development, mentorship, enterprise development and long-term investment in women-focused initiatives.

The cost of GBV is measured not only in lives lost but also in opportunities destroyed, families broken and potential wasted. South Africa cannot afford that loss. Instead of waiting for the next tragedy to spark public outrage we need a collective commitment to building a future where women have the tools, resources and opportunities to thrive.

That is why the upcoming 1000 Women Trust Conference on December 3 is so important. The conference will bring together leaders from business, the government and civil society to move beyond awareness and towards practical solutions that empower women, strengthen communities and create lasting impact.

The question is no longer whether South Africa has a GBV crisis. The question is whether we are prepared to invest in the solutions. Because investing in women is not charity. It is nation-building.

Nicola Bower

1000 Women Trust

Debate continues over vaccine policy and its effect on agriculture

Dr Michael Kahn’s article on foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was an extremely interesting “explainer” on an issue that has been deeply politicised with the cancellation of former DA leader John Steenhuisen (“How SA lost vaccine sovereignty, and Botswana preserved it”, September 25).

Thoko Didiza was agriculture minister at the time the fateful decisions were made, but where was the outcry when this led to the collapse of the Agriculture Research Council’s vaccine production?

Steenhuisen became agriculture minister in 2024 and broke open the rigid regional procurement model, opening the door to imports from Argentina and Turkey at scale. Yet he was framed as a blocker, particularly by the Free State farming bloc and others.

Since Willie Aucamp took over, private firms have been authorised to manufacture the vaccine, but this remains theoretical as no product has yet been produced. The only actual change has been logistics ― cutting Onderstepoort out of the importation layer.

Has that made much difference? I think there is still much to understand about what went down, and what the present state of FMD is. Without the former DA leader to criticise, it seems the news cycle has mostly lost interest.

Martin Neethling

Via Business Day online

US criticism of SA leadership sparks diplomatic tensions

The ANC Veterans League condemns the vituperative and singularly undiplomatic verbal abuse of our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, by US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III.

Bozell’s extraordinary tirade was a shocking exercise in nihilism and bad-faith diplomacy. South Africa has been fending off a wrathful slew of invective from US President Donald Trump and his cabinet [produced] for reasons we can only surmise. These include taking the moral and courageous step of charging the Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli government with war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

With the November 22 deadline set by the court for South Africa to further submit a dossier of abuses in Palestine looming, the Trump regime was ratcheting up pressure and disproportionate power to undermine the moral path of the ANC-led government.

South Africa is not the only government targeted by the US’s wilful interference in the domestic policies of independent nations across the world, but the overreach in South Africa in the name of democracy and human rights is a derisive and scornful attempt to drive a racist agenda in South Africa by weaponising trade and sanctions in an attempt to force South Africa to walk back on our constitutionally enjoined duty to promote justice and humanity, both locally and abroad.

I further note and condemn the joy with which white right-wing, apartheid-loving parties in South Africa are aiding and abetting the US’s rhetorical embrace of lies and bullying successive attempts to undermine our democratic order.

Snuki Zikalala

ANC Veterans League

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