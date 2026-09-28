MOTHOBI GODFREY KEELE | Cheap medicines can become expensive if SA loses firms that make them 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cheapest medicine is not necessarily the one with the lowest tender price, the writer says. It is the medicine that remains affordable, meets the required quality standards, is available when the patient needs it and can be supplied reliably through disruption. Picture:

Our pharmaceutical policy must protect patients, but affordability cannot be pursued by progressively dismantling the productive economy that ultimately pays for the health system.

South Africa has every reason to celebrate when medicine prices fall. In a country marked by inequality, a high burden of disease and constrained public and household finances, affordability is fundamental to equitable healthcare. That imperative helped shape the single exit price (SEP) system introduced in 2004.

However, after years in the pharmaceutical industry, and having examined generic medicine pricing and regulation in my doctoral research, I believe we now face a harder question: what happens when the pursuit of the lowest possible price begins to weaken the industrial base needed to keep medicines available tomorrow?

Generic medicines

The SEP was a necessary reform. It increased transparency, curtailed opaque discounts and incentives, and operated alongside measures encouraging generic substitution and competition.

My PhD research, using South African pharmaceutical data from 1999 to 2012, found that the average unit price of generics in the dataset declined from R4.04 before the transparent-pricing reforms to R2.38 afterwards. Generics’ market share rose from 14% in 1999 to 52% in 2012.

However, the same research showed that generic entry was neither automatic nor evenly distributed. Fewer than half of the chemical entities losing patent protection attracted generic competition. Entry was influenced by commercial opportunity and by manufacturing complexity. The more difficult a formulation is to manufacture, the less attractive it may be to generic entrants.

That distinction matters. The lowest price today and the lowest sustainable price over a decade are not necessarily the same. A medicine whose price is driven below commercial viability may eventually disappear from supply. A cheap medicine is of little value when a patient cannot obtain it.

Warning from local manufacturers

The localisation debate makes this problem immediate. The issue was aired in August in parliament by industry association Pharmaceuticals Made in South Africa (Pharmisa), which pointed out that the share of pharmaceutical tenders awarded to domestic manufacturers has steadily shrunk, with too little weight accorded to local production.

According to Pharmisa, the domestic industry has shed more than 2,500 jobs in 18 months, medicine shortages are at a record high and the pharmaceutical trade deficit continues to widen. Pharmisa’s presentation said local manufacturers’ share by value of the Aids medicines tender fell from about 72% in 2008 to about 28% in 2025, while their share of the solid-dose tender fell from about 56% in 2014 to about 18% in 2026.

These are industry claims and should be tested against government procurement and supply data. But they cannot simply be dismissed. They echo a warning contained in my 2017 dissertation, which identified tension between South Africa’s public health objective of low medicine prices and its industrial objective of sustaining domestic pharmaceutical production. My research cited the erosion of local manufacturing capacity and warned that excessive import dependence creates a security-of-supply risk.

Tax and revenue

There is also a fiscal dimension. National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse wrote on September 20 that the latest monthly revenue numbers were running ahead of budget estimates despite fuel levy relief, mainly because of strong corporate income tax collections. The Treasury expects a primary surplus of about R131bn this year, roughly R100bn higher than three years ago.

This does not mean pharmaceutical companies are responsible for the corporate tax over-recovery. They are not. The broader point is more important: corporate tax comes from productive, profitable companies. Employment generates personal income tax. Domestic purchasing generates economic activity and VAT. Manufacturing supports suppliers, skills development and investment.

If industrial capacity disappears, the state may secure a lower procurement price today while losing part of the employment, investment and future tax base that helps finance healthcare tomorrow. A country cannot sustainably strengthen its fiscal position while progressively weakening its productive economy.

South Africa should not abandon the SEP. It should graduate from a narrow focus on price control towards an integrated pharmaceutical strategy. Pricing, procurement, regulation, industrial development and fiscal policy need to reinforce one another. The country needs affordable medicines, but it also needs sustainable suppliers, skilled jobs, tax-paying companies and security of supply.

These goals are not mutually exclusive. The cheapest medicine is not necessarily the one with the lowest tender price. It is the medicine that remains affordable, meets the required quality standards, is available when the patient needs it, and can be supplied reliably through disruption.

That is the standard against which the next generation of South African pharmaceutical policy should be judged.

• Dr Keele is CEO designate at MedU Pharma.

Business Day