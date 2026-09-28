RONAK GOPALDAS | SA needs to avoid tripping over its own laces

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South Africa finds itself in an unusual position. Investors want to get excited about the country. They are just not quite ready to deploy long-term capital.

To be sure, there is enough happening to suggest something meaningful is shifting. Economic reform has acquired momentum, the relationship between the state and private capital is changing, political competition is creating new incentives, and a more fragmented global order has increased the country’s strategic relevance. None of these shifts is complete or irreversible. Taken together, though, they leave the country finely poised.

There is a plausible path towards higher investment, stronger growth and greater geopolitical influence. There is an equally plausible one in which political distraction, policy inconsistency and institutional weakness prevent those gains from compounding.

Investors can see the opening but are understandably wary of South Africa falling on its face just as it begins to run. This tension plays out across foreign policy, domestic politics and economic reform.

On the foreign policy front South Africa arguably has more geopolitical relevance today than it has enjoyed for some time. The international system is fragmenting, the boundaries between economics and geopolitics are blurring, and middle powers have acquired greater room for manoeuvre.

South Africa sits between these worlds. It is a member of Brics+ but remains deeply connected to Western capital and markets. It retains considerable legitimacy across the Global South while enjoying access to institutions of the established order. What might have looked contradictory in a binary world can be an advantage in a multipolar one.

India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have demonstrated the value of such geopolitical optionality. They maintain relationships across competing blocs, compartmentalise disagreements and use their strategic relevance to pursue economic interests. South Africa has similar optionality but has been less successful in converting it into economic leverage.

The relationship with the US is instructive. The public theatrics suggest a relationship permanently on the brink. Yet despite the lack of consensus on Washington’s five political “asks”, behind closed doors the commercial conversation has become more pragmatic. Ambassador Roelf Meyer has championed this two-track approach, with Alcoa’s Hillside Aluminium acquisition, Microsoft’s cloud expansion and the US International Development Finance Corporation’s investment in the Phalaborwa rare earth project pointing to more economic substance than the politics might suggest.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio’s move towards visa restrictions rather than broader sanctions adds to that sense of compartmentalisation. South Africa does not need agreement with Washington on every geopolitical issue, but it needs to prevent those disagreements from overwhelming a commercial relationship that is slowly moving in the right direction.

WATCH IN FULL | Bozell talks US-SA relations, BEE, visa restrictions and Mbeki

Domestic politics is similarly finely balanced: messy, but increasingly competitive. The loss of the ANC’s national majority changed the nature of South African politics. For three decades political power was sufficiently concentrated such that poor performance did not necessarily carry an electoral consequence. That is no longer the case. Coalition politics brings instability but also greater contestability and accountability.

The government of national unity (GNU) has demonstrated that political rivals can co-operate, though the honeymoon is fading just as event risk rises. Local elections are approaching, ANC succession is gathering pace, and the battle over the post-Cyril Ramaphosa party will increasingly shape policy behaviour and GNU dynamics.

The local elections are the first major stress test. Johannesburg matters because a stable, business-friendly outcome in the country’s economic heartland could unlock capital already waiting in the wings. KwaZulu-Natal presents a different risk: further MK party gains could introduce greater political uncertainty around a province containing some of the country’s most important logistics infrastructure.

Importantly, some of the institutional repair is already proceeding independently of the political noise. Eskom’s recovery and the early turnaround at Transnet reflect a broader shift towards pragmatism, with private capital increasingly being brought into electricity, logistics and infrastructure. South Africa is gradually moving from a state-led model towards a state-enabled one.

Local elections then bleed into ANC succession and ultimately 2029. South Africa therefore enters a strange phase where institutional credibility may be strengthening while the politics becomes noisier. This is less contradictory than it sounds. Electricity reform is becoming embedded, private participation is extending into logistics, and institutions such as the Treasury and Reserve Bank continue to provide policy continuity even as party politics fragments.

Eskom’s recovery and the early turnaround at Transnet reflect a broader shift towards pragmatism, with private capital increasingly being brought into electricity, logistics and infrastructure. South Africa is gradually moving from a state-led model towards a state-enabled one.

The real test is whether that institutional momentum can withstand the political cycle. Regardless, the economic picture remains encouraging, largely because policy has tilted towards pragmatism. Operation Vulindlela has concentrated on the plumbing of the economy: electricity, logistics, water, telecommunications, visas and now local government. These constraints are prosaic but consequential, bearing directly on productive capacity.

The improvement is beginning to register externally. For example, Goldman Sachs has suggested that South Africa could regain an investment-grade rating by 2028, reflecting a view that policymakers are beginning to break the cycle between fiscal weakness, tight monetary policy and weak growth.

In addition, South Africa has advantages relative to continental peers. It has deep financial markets, substantial domestic capital and a capable corporate sector, while international investors are looking for exposure to infrastructure, critical minerals and African growth. What remains in short supply is the confidence to deploy it.

And herein lies the rub. Investors can see reform gaining traction. But they also see a stacked electoral calendar, uncertainty over ANC succession, municipal dysfunction, GNU tensions and a foreign policy still capable of producing avoidable shocks. For many the sensible response is to wait. If the opportunity will still exist in 12 months, by which point some political uncertainty may have cleared, there is little penalty for keeping some powder dry.

South Africa’s predicament is therefore an unusual one: investors have recovered their interest before they have recovered their conviction. The relative picture is also becoming more favourable. For all its economic shortcomings the country retains many of the attributes investors traditionally value: an independent central bank, orthodox monetary and fiscal policy, deep capital markets, a floating currency, a robust democracy and institutions that have proved more resilient than many feared.

(Brandan Reynolds)

At the same time, the distinction between emerging and developed markets is becoming increasingly blurred. Several advanced economies are saddled with debt burdens, fiscal indiscipline, political fragmentation and policy uncertainty once associated with emerging markets, while some emerging economies have spent the past decade strengthening macroeconomic frameworks and rebuilding buffers.

South Africa sits potentially advantageously within this convergence. Growth remains far too low and its structural constraints formidable. But capital is allocated relatively. Against increasingly indebted and politically volatile developed markets, South Africa’s institutional credibility, macroeconomic orthodoxy and reform trajectory compensate for some of its growth deficit.

There is an old market expression about choosing the least dirty shirt in the laundry basket. The country may aspire to something grander. But in a world where some of the supposedly clean shirts are getting dirtier, South Africa is beginning to look relatively more attractive. That leaves a fairly simple investment thesis: directionally positive, institutionally credible, politically uncertain.

South Africa has finally given investors reasons to get excited again. The frustration is that it has also shown a remarkable ability to interrupt its own momentum. The Lady R visit and ill-timed naval exercises created unnecessary foreign policy anxiety; the GNU budget impasse dented confidence just as the coalition was establishing its economic credentials; and the failures that led to Financial Action Task Force greylisting showed how slowly institutional weaknesses can be addressed before they become economic liabilities.

None proved fatal. That is the point. South Africa’s biggest risks are increasingly avoidable ones. The path is becoming clearer; it now needs to stop tripping over its own laces.

• Gopaldas is a director at Signal Risk and a fellow at The Gordon Institute of Business Science.