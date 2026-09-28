THEO BOTHA | Asset managers have a key role in tackling water constraints

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A water leak under repair in East London. Municipal distribution and sanitation represent the weakest and most critical parts of the water system, writes the author. Picture:

Water security is not an abstract environmental theme. It is a system-level risk for long-term investors that touches on inflation, growth, social stability, municipal credit metrics and the reliability of the infrastructure on which the economy depends.

The asset management industry can help ensure water security in two ways: by directing capital towards credible water and sanitation projects and utilities; and by strengthening the governance, financial discipline and transparency required to make these projects investable and scalable.

Municipal distribution and sanitation represent the weakest and most critical parts of the water system. They are also the most plausible entry point for institutional capital, particularly in metropolitan areas where scale and revenue potential are higher.

As available surface water yields approach full utilisation, municipal water losses pose a material resilience risk. Treated water, already abstracted, stored, purified, and pumped at high cost, is lost through leaks, poor metering, unauthorised use, and billing failures. This reduces the effective capacity of existing infrastructure and weakens the buffer against drought, rising temperatures and erratic rainfall.

Municipalities need to urgently reduce water losses and step up maintenance capex: pipe renewal, meter replacement, pressure management, reservoir maintenance and billing system integrity. Reducing nonrevenue water is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to increase available water, protect bulk systems, improve municipal finances and build resilience to climate variability.

Policy reform

The government is seeking to restore financial and operational discipline through the metro trading services reform (MTSR) programme, led by the Treasury and endorsed by the cabinet. The programme introduces a performance-based incentive for the eight metropolitan municipalities to turn around declining trading services, including water, wastewater, electricity and solid waste.

For water services, the reforms focus on ringfenced revenues, separate accounts, cost-reflective tariffs, transparent subsidies, stronger management accountability and reinvestment into infrastructure. The objective is to ensure revenues generated from water services are retained in the system and used to maintain and upgrade infrastructure.

The reforms are also intended to make municipal water and sanitation projects more bankable. Institutional investors, including asset managers and pension funds, have an appetite for infrastructure investment, but water projects need credible governance, identifiable and sustainable revenue streams, clear risk allocation, measurable performance outcomes and properly structured contracts.

The MTSR can help create these conditions. This aligns with the role of the water partnerships office, established by the department of water & sanitation, the South African Local Government Association and the Development Bank of Southern Africa. The office supports municipalities in preparing bankable water and sanitation projects and developing standardised partnership models, including performance-based contracts for reducing nonrevenue water.

Implementation

The MTSR has moved into implementation, with guidance issued to metropolitan municipalities. The Treasury’s timeline envisages foundational reforms in the first year, increased investment from around year three, and service improvements over a three- to five-year horizon.

The programme is being implemented within existing municipal finance frameworks, supported by grant conditions and performance-linked incentives. Complementary legislative reform is under way through the Water Services Amendment Bill, which seeks to strengthen regulation and enforcement across the sector.

The main constraints are implementation-related. It is politically and institutionally difficult to make the necessary changes because municipalities have constitutional autonomy, trading-service revenues have historically helped to fund broader municipal budgets, and infrastructure backlogs are large.

If it is successful, the MTSR can become the governance bridge between municipal service reform and long-term institutional capital; if not, it risks remaining a well-designed incentive programme that fails to overcome weak municipal execution.

Institutional investors are willing to support a pipeline of water and sanitation projects that will reduce nonrevenue water, improve service delivery, renew ageing infrastructure and strengthen overall water-security resilience. But they require a clearly defined and accountable delivery entity, ringfenced and predictable revenue streams, enforceable commercial arrangements with appropriate risk allocation, decision-grade data and consistent reporting, transparent performance metrics and independent verification, and replicable structures that allow for scale.

With appropriate reforms, municipal water services can evolve into sustainable infrastructure assets capable of attracting long-term institutional capital. The priority now is to translate a well understood problem into investable execution. If metropolitan municipalities can re-establish water services as functioning utility-style businesses under the MTSR, the sector can shift from crisis management towards consistent delivery. This would create a pathway for institutional capital to play a constructive and scalable role.

Discipline

In practical terms, the asset management industry contributes by combining capital with discipline. This means being explicit about the conditions required for investment, engaging constructively to support reform and allocating capital when those conditions are met.

For long-term investors, water security illustrates how stewardship can extend beyond individual companies to address systemic risks. By combining engagement, advocacy and capital allocation, asset managers can help improve the conditions needed for sustainable infrastructure investment and long-term economic resilience.

• Botha is an analyst at Stanlib Asset Management.