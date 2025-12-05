CORPORATE PULSE: Vodacom’s M-Pesa dreams at a rational price tag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vodacom’s cheque for Safaricom reads like a love letter to scale and a shrug at risk.

Call it what you will — a strategic consolidation, fintech fever or plain old market muscle — the price tag lands squarely in the middle. Not a steal, not a scandal. That’s the point. This is a strategic tidy-up, not a moonshot.

Vodacom is paying $2.1bn for a 20% stake, implying a $10.5bn equity valuation. Add $1.1bn in net debt, and you get an enterprise value of $11.6bn. Divide that by Safaricom’s $1.33bn earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, and the numbers land at roughly 9 times trailing core profit. Not cheap, not frothy; just credibly priced for a teleco with a fintech engine.

The deal consolidates a cash-generating asset with a fintech kicker. Safaricom’s M-Pesa is the crown jewel, a mobile money service with enviable margins and a user base that makes banks look like boutique outfits.

Owning more of it gives Vodacom better control, cleaner reporting lines and a bigger slice of upside if M-Pesa regional ambitions pan out. It also removes the awkward middleman role played by Vodafone, which is offloading part of its stake in the process.

Still, this isn’t a bet on exponential growth. The acquisition is more about owning a payments moat that can be replicated, stitched into enterprise offerings and monetised across borders. That strategic optionality justifies a premium, but only up to a point. The point was reached.

Kenya’s mobile market is mature, and Safaricom’s expansion into Ethiopia, while promising, is still in its early stages. The price reflects that reality. It also bakes in the downside frontier markets’ politics, forex gyrations and regulatory fog. Pay too little and you leave value on the table; pay too much, and you mortgage future returns to sentiment. Vodacom chose the middle path, which is where rational capital lives.

Critics may grumble that the government of Kenya is selling a national champion or that Vodacom is overreaching. But numbers suggest otherwise. There’s no sign of a control premium run amok, nor a fire sale.

In a sector where deals often swing between desperation and delusion, Vodacom’s move is refreshingly dull. That makes it exactly the kind of deal you see when strategic buyers meet realistic sellers — sensible, slightly expensive and defensible.

