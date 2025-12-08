CORPORATE PULSE: Anglo’s humbling governance moment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anglo American reached for a quick one-off pay tweak, found that modern shareholders demand rules, and the board backed down.

Last month, Anglo asked shareholders to let it reshape 2024-25 long-term incentive awards so executives could be paid on altered terms while the Anglo-Teck deal moved from press releases to integration.

Translation: Management wanted permission to reshape when and how senior leaders get paid during the middle of a major merger, ostensibly to stop key people from walking at the worst possible moment.

Sure, big cross-border deals fray nerves and bespoke incentives tweaks are the corporate equivalent of handing executives a comfort blanket. Adjust vesting, tweak performance gates, and allow different payout mechanisms. And, et voila, continuity secured, risk reduced. Reasonable, if you accept that executives are uniquely vulnerable to the call for greener pastures.

Still, shareholders said no. Not because they hate paying people, but because they hate exceptions dressed up as necessity. Their objectives were pointed. Approve a one-off amendment, and you normalise ad-hoc pay tinkering — the slippery slope from temporary alignment to creative compensation. Paying people for delivering a merger can look, to the charitable eye, like rewarding them for doing the job they were hired to do.

So the board did what boards do when the room gets awkward. It withdrew the request and postponed the matter to a full remuneration policy review at the 2026 AGM. Procedurally clean, politically savvy.

The message to boards is that they build incentives that survive scrutiny, or expect shareholders to rewrite the script.