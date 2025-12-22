SIBONGILE VILAKAZI: Bidvest Olympics vote exposes deeper fault lines in board governance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On December 1, Bidvest held its annual general meeting (AGM), at which the board tabled several resolutions for shareholder approval. Among them was a proposal to reimburse the board chairperson and two non-executive directors for attending the Paris Olympics to represent the organisation, given Bidvest’s sponsorship of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

Ahead of the AGM, media reports indicated that the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) was mobilising shareholders to oppose the resolution, citing concerns about governance, director independence and the “excessive” nature of the R1-million reimbursement.

As anticipated, the resolution was rejected by nearly 60% of shareholders — an emphatic signal of disapproval — prompting the company to initiate the recovery of the funds.

At face value, this outcome may suggest poor judgment or ethical lapses on the part of the directors. However, such a conclusion raises a series of more fundamental governance questions.

How was the decision to approve the trip made? Was it driven by management, or did it follow proper board processes? What does Bidvest’s delegation of authority provide for in such circumstances, and why did this decision require shareholder approval after the fact? Will management face accountability for exposing the board to reputational risk? And what are the implications for the affected directors’ ability to discharge their duties amid this erosion of trust?

This episode is particularly unfortunate given that a board’s mandate includes governance oversight and a duty of care to act in the long-term interests of the organisation and its stakeholders. These stakeholders extend beyond shareholders to include employees, customers, suppliers and strategic partners — such as those involved through sponsorships.

Board responsibilities include appointing and evaluating the CEO, overseeing risk, ensuring legal and ethical compliance, and engaging key stakeholders. These responsibilities are fulfilled not only through formal board and committee meetings but also through attendance at functions and events where board representation is required. Directors are remunerated for fulfilling this mandate.

Bidvest has indicated that the entire board was invited to attend the Paris Olympics, but only the chairperson, lead independent director, and one non-executive director were available. On the face of it, this appears to fall within the scope of legitimate board representation. Unless additional motivations were advanced at the AGM, the rationale offered by ISS — that the reimbursement was excessive and potentially compromised director independence — appears imprecise.

In the absence of a clearly articulated threshold within the delegation of authority, the notion of “excessive” becomes inherently subjective. Had the Olympics been hosted locally, the same attendance may have attracted little attention at a fraction of the cost. This raises a critical question: does geography — and the cost it entails — alter the principle, or is the objection rooted in a broader view that such engagements should not form part of board duties at all?

The suggestion that the reimbursement could compromise director independence also merits closer scrutiny. If the concern is that management extended the invitation and that this might influence directors during CEO performance evaluations, it overlooks the fact that executive performance management is a collective responsibility of the full board.

The implication that such an invitation could amount to inducement is speculative and risks undermining the trust relationship between boards and management that effective governance depends on.

Beyond direct financial remuneration, board service inevitably carries indirect professional benefits, including expanded networks, enhanced credibility, skills development, and reputational capital. Many of these benefits are intrinsic to board service and accrue over time. It is therefore difficult to see how shareholders can objectively distinguish between acceptable indirect benefits and those deemed to threaten independence when such benefits are an inherent feature of board participation.

Ultimately, this incident exposes a deeper governance tension. When subjective judgments about cost and optics override clearly defined board duties, the real casualty is board effectiveness.

In the South African context — where boards are expected to balance commercial performance, stakeholder relationships and reputational stewardship — governance cannot be driven by headlines or post-hoc moral signalling.

If representing the organisation at key stakeholder events becomes conditional on sentiment rather than principle, boards risk becoming increasingly risk-averse and disengaged.

The core issue, therefore, is not whether the Paris Olympics trip was expensive, but whether shareholders are applying consistent, principled governance standards that strengthen — rather than erode — board authority and long-term value creation.

• Dr Vilakazi is an academic and organisational developer whose work focuses on building ethical, human-centred systems in business and institutions.