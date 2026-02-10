CORPORATE PULSE: Mahloele’s FlySafair gamble shakes up aviation sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Tshepo Mahloele has bought an airline, turning boardroom fantasy into reality. That alone is news. The interesting bit is what he does with it.

Harith’s takeover of FlySafair hands the Mamelodi-born billionaire a high-frequency, cash-generative machine that already dominates the economy lane. The question is whether he can buy a new kind of market share with FlySafair’s reputation for reliability and strong cash flow without wrecking the low-cost engine that made the carrier successful.

The smart play is a wholesale premium retrofit but a surgical capture of high-value projects. Wet-lease a handful of regional jets for two or three leisure and business corridors, sell a corporate fare suite through travel managers and bundle priority services and lounge access as paid extras.

Tshepo Mahloele. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Use Harith airport to stitch together a door-to-door proposition that looks less like an airline and more like a convenience tax the wealthy will happily pay. That approach buys time and market share without forcing a brand identity crisis.

Incumbents should be nervous. Airlink owns the soft product. South African Airways (SAA) owns the flag. Mahloele owns patient capital and an appetite for ecosystem plays. He can afford short-term margin pain to lock in corporate panels and integrated travel contracts that incumbents, with their legacy costs and political baggage, will struggle to match.

The result would be a new competitive dynamic. Far from being a full-blown premium airline overnight it can be a hybrid challenger that wins the business traveller through reliability and ecosystem offers.

If Mahloele executes with discipline, FlySafair will stop being the low-cost champion and become the platform through which Harith builds a vertically integrated transport franchise. If it goes wrong, he’ll have traded reading about problems in these pages for owning them.