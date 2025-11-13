EDITORIAL: A new dawn for monetary policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago have just rewired our macro frame. The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) pins a new inflation anchor at 3% and markets answered fast: bond yields fell, turning what was a policy line into a tangible fiscal prize.

That prize is large on paper ― tens of billions of rand a year in interest bill relief ― but it will become real only if yields stay low and the Treasury makes visible savings.

The numbers are simple. Long-term rates contain the cost of carrying public debt. A sustained fall in yields compresses the state‘s interest burden almost immediately when debt is rolled. Depending on the base and the move that can be the difference between austerity rhetoric and cash for priorities.

After shooting up to more than 11% in April on the back of the so-called Liberation Day tariffs episode — a US policy that raised sovereign risk perception, which in turn hit bond prices — SA’s 10-year yield has retraced to the highs of 8%. The bulk of the gains were notched up since July, when Kganyago publicly said the Bank would now target 3% as an informal inflation guidepost.

The peak-to-now swings in the 10-year government bond imply annual savings topping R130bn on the gross loan stock. That is enough to plug the gap filled by the VAT hike implemented earlier this year more than four times over. It’s a politician’s gift.

The market swings are Exhibit A to the case sketched out by the Reserve Bank’s study earlier this year that a lower inflation anchor could save the government up to R900bn in debt service costs over a decade. Even conservative estimates, discounted by two-thirds, still imply savings of about R300bn.

“South Africans are now going to enjoy a low-inflation economy, which would mean that the consideration about inflation would be taken out of the decision-making process of investors and out of the purchasing decisions of our price setters,” Kganyago said in reaction to the announcement.

We couldn’t agree more.

High inflation is a public enemy, hurting the economy and undermining the mainstay function of the rand as a store of value, even if wages were to keep up with growth. Lowering the anchor to 3% stretches the doubling time for prices from a single working lifetime to generations of steadier purchasing power. For instance, by the rule of 72 — a quick window into how inflation eats the rand’s buying power — when inflation runs at 6%-10% it doubles inside a decade. At 3% the same doubling takes two decades.

Still, three hard truths should temper any euphoria. First, fiscal savings are phased, not instant. Most sovereign paper carries fixed coupons, and the windfall accrues as maturities are refinanced. Treat the headline dividend as a stream to be released over auctions and rollovers, not as a lump sum to be spent overnight.

Second, attribution matters. Local credibility drives term premia down, but global risk appetite, US yields and one-off political noise do half the heavy lifting at times.

Third, disinflation has a cost. Guiding inflation towards 3% implies tighter policy today and weaker nominal GDP tomorrow, exactly what the MTBPS models. That bite can squeeze wages, slow activity and temporarily hit the poor who already pay more than the headline consumer inflation rate for essentials.

That said, the MTBPS is right to accept a lower nominal GDP path in return for lower interest costs, steadier public finances and in the long run as a lever for social equity in the world’s most unequal society.

We celebrate the anchor today. We will soon insist on the receipts for the freed-up funds that South Africans will actually feel.

More on the medium-term budget:

Treasury and Reserve Bank set new 3% inflation target

MTBPS reallocates modest fiscal room — who gains and who loses

Treasury lowers growth forecast with eye on protectionism

Finance minister voices concern about health’s plan to scrap medical tax credits

MTBPS shows marginal fiscal gains while debt costs weigh on outlook

Public can now scrutinise state contracts online

Ghost workers audit anchors Treasury’s wage bill reforms