EDITORIAL: Auditor-general’s strike for accountability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Accounting officers of government departments and municipalities received a stark warning last week that auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke intends to use the considerable powers invested in her by amendments to the Public Audit Act.

If accounting officers in all spheres of government believed that they could turn a blind eye to financial mismanagement and the misappropriation of funds without suffering the consequences, they have been shaken out of their complacency.

It has taken a long time for it to happen but at last Maluleke issued the municipal manager of the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in the North West a certificate of debt in his personal capacity for the payment of R4.6m plus interest because of his repeated failure to implement the auditor-general’s recommendations to recover losses incurred in a water tanker contract. Overpayments were paid to the service provider for kilometres travelled and hours of water tanker services.

By all accounts it was a clear case of a total disregard of the auditor-general’s office and its recommendations.

It was the first time that the auditor-general invoked this power since the coming into force in April 2019 of amendments to the Public Audit Act relating to material irregularities. Those are defined as any noncompliance with, or contravention of, legislation, fraud, theft or a breach of a fiduciary duty identified during an audit that resulted in, or is likely to result in, a material financial loss, the misuse or loss of a material public resource, or substantial harm to a public sector institution or the public.

The overall aim of the amendments was to promote better accountability, improve the protection of resources and encourage an ethical culture.

Since the introduction of the amendments, the auditor-general has identified and reported on hundreds of material irregularities in the audits of public institutions.

The auditor-general’s 2023/24 consolidated general report on national and provincial government (the latest) noted that 292 material irregularities had been identified in those spheres of government since 2019, with 48% of them resolved by auditees. An estimated R3.4bn had been, or was in the process of being, recovered or had been prevented due to the process.

The 2023/24 consolidated general report on local government audit outcomes noted that since 2019, 446 material irregularities had been identified, 285 in relation to noncompliance with legislation and suspected fraud with an estimated financial loss of R8.7bn.

The identification of a material irregularity triggers a process, the end of which is a certificate of debt if the accounting officer fails to comply with the recommendations for redress and the recovery of losses made by the auditor-general. The accounting officer is given a reasonable opportunity to respond and to take the appropriate action to address the material irregularity.

It is the responsibility of the executive authority, for instance a minister or in this particular case the mayor, to collect the debt within a specified period, failing which the matter will be escalated.

This is where the regime is at its weakest, as the auditor-general has found that when the nonresponsiveness by accounting officers is escalated to mayors and provincial government leaders, it is rare for them to act or for their actions to have a significant effect.

Another factor affecting the success of the process is the high turnover of accounting officers, which makes it difficult to hold them accountable. Also, there is a slow response by accounting officers to the auditor-general’s recommendations and delays in concluding disciplinary and criminal proceedings.

Local government generally is characterised by poor service delivery, financial mismanagement and corruption. A clear sign of the malaise is that in the 2023/24 financial year, only 41 (16%) of the 257 municipalities in the country received a clean audit. Many are financially distressed and unable to deliver services.

Fixing the problem requires much, much more than the auditor-general’s material irregularity process. However valuable this is in identifying problems, it can only be one weapon in a multifaceted strategy, which requires urgent implementation.