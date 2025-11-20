EDITORIAL: Speak in the name of practical ambition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Africa Expert Panel’s recommendations — to audit the IMF, force transparency on credit ratings agencies, form a borrowers’ club and widen debt relief tools — are a practical attempt to shave billions off the continent’s interest bill.

The numbers are unforgiving. African governments face roughly $89bn, or about R1.5-trillion in today’s money, in external debt service this year, and many states spend more on servicing debt than they do on clinics or classrooms. Standard Bank’s CEO put a South African number on the insult: about R50bn a year in an inflated interest bill. It is the product of opaque rating judgments and a market that prefers drama to nuance. This is measurable fiscal damage and, crucially, is fixable.

Ratings matter because they do more than inform. A downgrade can trigger mandate-based selling, index rebalancing and cliff effects that turn financial anxiety into real economic damage. When agencies — Moody’s, S&P Global and Fitch — overweight short-term downside, apply unexplained discretionary overlays or guard their assumptions like corporate secrets, they tax countries for reputation rather than the actual risk.

The panel’s prescription is surgical. Publish the models, disclose the data and stop letting hidden judgments masquerade as objective science. The recommendations are testable.

For starters, publish scorecards and scenario outputs. In addition, include middle-income countries in the Common Framework for Debt Treatments so standstills can be automatic and timely. What’s more, build a borrowers’ club to co-ordinate bargaining and technical support. Lastly, create a G20 refinancing vehicle for vulnerable borrowers. These are technical, behind-the-scenes rules, systems and procedures. Boring, precise and directly aimed at lowering spikes in credit costs.

There’s also a geopolitical logic tucked into the policy ask. Pretoria’s foreign policy has been loudly multipolar, deepening ties in Asia, the Middle East and the Global South while keeping Western channels open.

It’s a stance that has polarised South Africans, with some, including the DA, urging the government to ditch multipolarity and choose the West for its promises of economic benefits. Sadly, it’s also a stance that helped normalise a grotesque farce of transactional diplomacy under President Donald Trump, opening the space for grave accusations such as claims of genocide as bargaining chips.

The other side of this coin is that South Africa should value its independence and its ability to choose its own friends, and preserve room to lobby for institutional reforms instead of receiving afterthought fixes. Pushing IMF and rating reform is an extension of this posture, an effort to reshape the rules of the game so Africa’s voice is counted. Framed as stability measures that reduce cliff effects and contagion risk, the asks shift the conversation from moral grievance to global public good and widen the coalition that can be persuaded.

Still, agencies trade in probability distributions and require consistency. Two straight primary surpluses, transparent reform of the liabilities of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and legal fiscal anchors are the ticket. Critique without credible domestic reforms is sermonising, and reform without international buy-in is cosmetic.

Two hard truths follow. International rule-making demands coalitions and many creditor states benefit from the present setup. Domestic delivery is boring and brutal. Keep the surpluses, make SOE reform stick, publish the numbers and make budgets impossible to fudge. One task is geopolitical persuasion and the other is managerial discipline.

Our G20 push is the right blend of ambition and practicality. It uses diplomatic heft to demand technical fixes that could lower borrowing costs across the continent. If we pair credible reforms with a co-ordinated international campaign, the premium Africa pays could fall. Alternatively, the initiative will be remembered as a well-argued complaint that was rhetorically satisfying but ultimately irrelevant.