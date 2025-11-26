EDITORIAL: BHP’s attempted gatecrash was pure theatre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BHP’s late-stage flirtation with Anglo American was never a credible takeover. It was a headline-grabbing non-starter that did more to expose deal risk than to create a realistic path to adding more copper to its sprawling mining empire.

Even so, that spectacle does not mean Anglo and Teck should leave themselves open to repeated interruptions. A short exclusivity period is a pragmatic fix that protects the vote, preserves momentum and keeps shareholders in the driver’s seat.

Copper is central to the global energy transition, embedded in electric vehicles, wind and solar farms, grid upgrades and the electrification of industries, which makes control of large, high-quality copper assets a strategic prize. That logic explains why Anglo’s copper assets have drawn suitors and why Teck’s tie-up looks sensible on paper.

Still, strategic urgency is not the same as a blank cheque. The numbers were stacked against any serious BHP bid. For starters, BHP CEO Mike Henry is unlikely to overpay for Anglo. And for good reason. He’s running a company whose investors prize capital discipline, and with Ross McEwan now chair and the succession clock ticking, Henry has every incentive to avoid a deal that could scar his record.

Currency moves and divergent share price performance have already blown up the exchange-ratio maths so much that a stock-heavy offer would have required BHP to hand Anglo shareholders a larger stake or pay a punitive premium.

Add multi-jurisdictional regulatory risk, messy coal and South African politics, and the upside from touted synergies looks fragile and easily whittled away by remedies.

In September, Teck Resources and Anglo American unveiled a merger of equals to form “Anglo Teck”, creating one of the world’s top-five copper producers and pledging to uphold their commitments in South Africa.

Under the deal, Anglo American shareholders will emerge with 62.4% of the new group; Teck investors with 37.6%. Anglo will pay a special $4.5bn dividend ahead of the deal closing, expected in 12–18 months.

The merger requires two-thirds Teck shareholder approval, a simple majority at Anglo and customary regulatory clearances. Shareholders are due to vote on the deal next month.

A live merger vote is a fragile thing. Late bids create distraction and force management to divert scarce bandwidth into defensive briefings, and they can spook investors into voting against a transaction that otherwise clears the strategic bar.

The deal promises $800m of annual recurring synergies by year four, largely from head office and procurement savings, and a further $1.4bn a year in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from integrating Chile’s adjacent Collahuasi and Quebrada Blanca mines from 2030, unlocking roughly 175,000 tonnes of extra copper output. Both companies have shorn noncore assets in recent months to streamline portfolios and focus on copper, premium iron ore, zinc and crop nutrients.

A time-specified no-shop agreement buys the Anglo-Teck team a runway on which to finish regulatory filings, align investor messaging and execute the integration plan without constant interruption. It stops headline-seeking bidders from weaponising uncertainty.

To be sure, the terms of any exclusivity must preserve the board’s duty to consider bona fide superior proposals. Exclusivity can be abused if it’s open-ended or opaque and turned into a shield for bad deals. The cure is timeboxing and transparency. That way, it becomes a breathing space for good deals.

BHP’s gatecrash was a non-starter, and Anglo-Teck should respond not with reflexive defences but with a short exclusivity period that preserves the vote, keeps shareholders empowered and forces any genuine rival to show its hand.