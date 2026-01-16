EDITORIAL: Scrutiny of presidency is long overdue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The operation and budget for the country’s highest office will be less opaque after the welcome decision last month by the National Assembly to establish a parliamentary committee on the presidency. It’s a step that will ensure oversight and accountability.

The establishment of such a committee — an obvious gap in parliamentary oversight — has long been demanded by the DA, IFP, UDM and Freedom Front Plus. It was initially strongly opposed by the ANC but was overruled by opposition parties in a vote on the desirability of a committee at a meeting of parliament’s rules committee last year. The ANC no doubt feared its leader, the president, would be subjected to vitriolic attack in the committee by parties such as the EFF and MK on issues such as Phala Phala.

The committee on the presidency will consist of 11 members: four from the ANC, two from the DA, one each from MK and the EFF, and three from smaller parties.

The establishment of such a committee was recommended by the report of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, which noted parliament’s portfolio committees lacked oversight of all presidential responsibilities. The decision was also informed by the April 2023 international study tour undertaken by members of the rules committee to determine how other parliaments oversee the work of their presidents or prime ministers.

Parliament lacks oversight

The presidency in South Africa incorporates a broad range of departments, functions and entities, which have mushroomed under President Cyril Ramaphosa. While many individually report to dedicated parliamentary portfolio committees, parliament has lacked oversight of the presidency as a whole, including the expenditure of its budget and administration.

The director-general and COO of the presidency have not been required to account to parliament on, among other things, procurement and possible fruitless and wasteful expenditure as the accounting officers of all other departments have to do. The budget for the presidency, amounting to R739m in 2025/26, has until now been adopted by parliament without being scrutinised by a committee.

Maropene Ramokgopa. (Freddy Mavunda)

Entities and departments falling under the presidency include the National Planning Commission, the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation, the department of women, youth & people with disabilities, the State Security Agency, Statistics SA, the Government Communication and Information System, Media Development and Diversity Agency and BrandSA. Planning, monitoring & evaluation minister Maropene Ramokgopa is also responsible for setting up the single shareholding company for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and for those SOEs that have not been assigned to their respective line departments. Added to this are the commissions and advisory councils falling under the presidency.

Regarding the rules for the committee on the presidency adopted by the National Assembly, the president and the deputy president will appear before it at least once annually. The rules do not provide for the committee to summon them in defined circumstances, which seems unduly restrictive as there will no doubt be occasions of pressing national importance that require presidential feedback. Hopefully the shortcoming will be addressed over time as the committee finds its feet.

The only interactions Ramaphosa has had with MPs have been the debates on his state of the nation address, and on the presidency budget vote, quarterly question and answer sessions (about six questions per session) in the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces respectively, and written replies to written questions by MPs. The latter two obligations also apply to deputy president Paul Mashatile.

These engagements are insufficient as the president and deputy president can avoid being pinned down on an issue.

The establishment of a parliamentary committee on the presidency is a step in the right direction, but Ramaphosa and subsequent presidents should also make themselves available for frequent interactions with the media as the leaders of many other countries do regularly.