Editorial: SA must dance smart in Davos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has always been a mirror, sometimes flattering, often distorted, of the global elite’s mood. This year, the mirror shows a face less interested in moral authority and more in balance sheets, leverage and the art of the deal.

The WEF Global Risk Report 2026 frames the year as an Age of Competition, with geoeconomic confrontation ranked the top near-term risk and environmental threats slipping in short-term priority despite remaining dominant over a 10-year horizon.

The return of President Donald Trump to the centre of global attention has rewired the forum’s priorities. Where once its moral capital tilted toward climate and collective governance, Davos 2026 smells of tariffs, chips and bilateral bargains negotiated behind closed doors.

Sessions that once brimmed with climate urgency are now sidebars. The language of planetary stewardship has been replaced by the language of risk mitigation, deal-making and geopolitical realism.

Trump’s style matters less for its plausibility than for its signal. Talk of buying Greenland, threats of tariffs on allies and a readiness to weaponise trade have normalised coercive statecraft. Markets, ministers and CEOs no longer assume rules will hold, they price in the sudden policy shocks. That makes Davos less a place for global problem solving and more a marketplace for geopolitical risk transfer.

The WEF still convenes power, with governments and corporates spending heavily to showcase themselves. High-profile attendees include US cabinet members, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Africa’s finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, president of Egypt.

Still, the WEF soft power is being repurposed into a marketplace for geopolitical insurance. Plenary speeches matter less than private rooms where lawyers and sovereign funds draft enforceable commitments. The forum now accelerates the very fragmentation it once sought to heal by legitimising bilateral fixes over collective frameworks.

There are winners in this new order. Lawyers, insurers and firms that underwrite complexity are partying like it’s 1999. Companies that can package assets into enforceable offtakes and collateralised structures will attract capital. States that move fast and offer legal certainty will capture projects to be allocated on development logic.

There are losers too. The moral case for collective action on climate, inequality and global public goods is being crowded out by short-term risk management. That is a mistake. Deferred environmental shocks compound and become far more expensive to manage.

South Africa arrives with a clear, sensible message: we are open to investment and we are fixing our fraying economy. Operation Vulindlela, port and rail fixes, a pipeline of renewables — these are the talking points. But in a market that prizes speed and enforceability, talk must be matched with verifiable milestones.

Investors at Davis will fund what can be measured, monitored and enforced. For the South African delegation that means three hard truths. First, global capital wants measurable milestones and legal protections. Promises without timelines are priced as political risk. Second, China’s finance machine offers quick money with fewer governance strings, and if South Africa cannot match speed with safeguards, projects will go elsewhere. Finally, minerals, renewables and logistics corridors are bargaining chips only when paired with contracts.

Davos 2026 rewards enforceability, not good intentions. For Godongwana and business leaders, the task is to stop selling narratives and start delivering contracts that can be verified and insured. Do that, and you attract the capital that now prefers contract commitment. Fail, and you will be priced as a political risk in a market that has grown comfortable with coercion as policy.