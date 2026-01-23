EDITORIAL: East Africa beckons as lessons temper a big banking gamble

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“What excites me most is the tipping point we’re approaching. The continent has the minerals the world needs. We’re now building the infrastructure to extract and move them. But we must go further — develop refining capacity, regulatory frameworks and beneficiation strategies. East Africa is the shining light in all of this. If this doesn’t excite you, I’m not sure what will.”

So said Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala in 2025, giving a confident and bullish road map and calling East Africa the region where policy, capital and industry can converge to turn raw wealth into sustained prosperity.

Nedbank’s bid for a controlling stake in NCBA is taking place in this context. It’s a strategic lifeline, diversifying away from a stagnant South Africa. But it reads as a cautious, post-Ecobank play to buy control, cap exposure and hope governance plus its corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit’s deals justify the price.

Under the offer, announced this week, Nedbank will fork out R14bn in cash and shares. The strategic logic is not in doubt. NCBA brings a digital scale, regional reach and a customer base that rivals can only envy.

South Africa has been a tough place to grow. Domestic GDP is flat, competition is fierce and regulatory constraints limit the kind of domestic consolidation that once fuelled bank expansion.

For Nedbank, which draws the lion’s share of assets and profits at home, East Africa is a diversification plan. The tie-up, if it clears regulatory approval, gives the bank substantial exposure in a market where urbanisation, youthful demographics and digital adoption are converging to create new banking volumes and high-margin corporate opportunities.

NCBA is a top-tier Kenyan bank with a strong digital lending footprint, a presence across the country and a customer base measured in millions. Nedbank, on the other hand, brings deep CIB expertise and a balance sheet capable of underwriting larger infrastructure and project finance deals.

The combination lets it play to its strengths. NCBA keeps its brand, governance and local leadership, while Nedbank supplies capital, cross-border restructuring and CIB muscle. That’s a smart way to scale without the messy, expensive work of building a retail franchise from scratch.

Still, the deal must be read through the prism of Nedbank’s West African experience. Its minority stake in Ecobank became a recurring earnings drag when the lender booked large writedown charges and loan losses. Nedbank’s share of those showed up in earnings and newspaper headlines. The episode exposed how a passive holding in a sprawling, multijurisdictional bank can transmit credit, operational and reputation shocks to investors.

That history matters because it explains the structure and tone of the NCBA offer. Nedbank is not repeating the old playbook of minority, passive exposure. Instead, it is seeking a controlling, but locally respectful, stake with governance safeguards. The cash-and-share package, the dividend parity mechanisms and the insistence that NCBA retains its brand and leadership all signal a desire to buy growth with clear limits and more direct influence.

There are macro tailwinds that justify the bet. East Africa’s growth trajectory pipeline and trade corridors link Africa to the Gulf and Asia, creating a steady stream of corporate mandates — syndicated loans, project finance and trade finance — that are the kind of business Nedbank wants to grow.

Nedbank’s NCBA bid reads like a measured corrective. It is buying growth where it can exert influence, not where it must rely on minority protections. That discipline is the direct product of the Ecobank lesson. But discipline alone won’t save the deal if valuation, currency swings or regulatory outcomes sour the economics.