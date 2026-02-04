EDITORIAL: When Washington picks the Fed, emerging markets pay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you think the debate over who leads the Federal Reserve is a distant American drama, you’re indulging in a luxury South Africa can no longer afford. The Fed sets the tempo for global capital.

When Washington treats monetary policy as a matter of political convenience rather than a technocratic stewardship, the rest of the world gets the bill in the form of higher borrowing costs and wobblier currencies, and a lot more sleepless nights for emerging market finance ministers.

The sequence has been instructive in its bluntness. Public criticisms of Jerome Powell, a bruising attempt to unseat governor Lisa Cook, and the nomination of Kevin Warsh, a figure who has lately sounded suspiciously in tune with the White House’s wish list for lower rates.

Taken together, they look like a concerted effort to remake the norms that have long kept monetary policy at arm’s length from short-term politics. Norms matter because legal protections and committee procedures only work if actors expect them to be respected. And Trump has established a track record of tearing up established rules across both foreign and domestic policy, using executive actions, personnel moves and other unconventional tactics.

Markets noticed. The dollar strenthened on the nomination, while gold slid as some investors repriced the safe-haven calculation. Even so, single-session moves should be treated with caution. Markets are noisy, headlines amplify reactions and a few trading days are a poor guide to long-term trends. What matters is whether these price changes persist and whether they reflect a lasting reassessment of policy credibility.

Once credibility frays, long-term yields rise, risk premiums widen, and capital that might fund productive investment heads into safe harbours.

The Fed’s independence rests on statutory protections for governors, collective decision-making through the federal open market committee, and the credibility earned by consistent, data-driven policy. These are real constraints. Still, each pillar can be eroded, not necessarily by a single dramatic act but by a steady campaign of public pressure, legal manoeuvres that test removal protections, and appointments that signal political alignment. Once credibility frays, long-term yields rise, risk premiums widen, and capital that might fund productive investment heads into safe harbours.

Why does that matter here? South Africa’s economy is small enough to feel every gust from the US bond market and large enough that those gusts can knock the rand off its feet. Our corporates borrow in global markets, the government refinances in foreign currency, and pensions and savings are exposed to global asset prices.

If the Fed’s independence is perceived to be fraying, the cost of capital for emerging markets can increase, the rand can come under renewed pressure and inflation expectations can drift higher, all of which can complicate domestic policy choices.

There are buffers, to be sure. The Fed operates as a committee, career staff provide analysis, the Senate confirmation process can make politicised appointments costly. International statements, including last year’s G20 communiques that reaffirm central independence, can help sustain norms. Even so, international pledges are not a substitute for robust domestic legal protections and public defence of institutional autonomy.

If there is anything South Africa can take from this drama it is that the defence of the Reserve Bank’s independence is as much governor Lesetja Kganyago’s duty as it is ours. Credibility is earned in routine, boring ways: consistent policy, and clear separation between political interventions and operational monetary policy.

The Fed’s independence is a global public good. It is in every country’s interest to defend it. When the world’s largest economy treats its central bank as a political instrument, the first bill arrives in your currency account.