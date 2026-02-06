EDITORIAL: Spar botch due to poor governance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s no escaping the simple truth that the board and senior management of Spar must shoulder responsibility for the botched SAP rollout. This is less an IT hiccup than a strategic decision that concentrated risk in the company’s largest region, ignored a whistleblower warning, and left independent retailers to bear the operational and financial fallout.

The result is measured in headline-grabbing numbers — R1.6bn hit to turnover and about R720m of lost profit. The operational disruption forced Spar to supply KwaZulu-Natal’s stores from other regional distribution centres, jacking up operating expenses and compelling it to suspend dividends.

The most prominent legal fallout from the saga is the R170m lawsuit filed by the Giannacopoulos family, Spar’s largest franchisee, which operates 46 stores. The claim, lodged in the high court in Durban, alleges that the botched SAP rollout caused severe supply chain breakdowns, empty shelves and lost customers during a critical trading period.

The Giannacopoulos group’s legal action is particularly significant given their history of litigation with Spar. Since 2019 they have been in court more than a dozen times with courts repeatedly finding that Sapr acted in bad faith in its dealings with the franchisee.

Start with the timeline. A whistleblower raised alarm bells in October 2021. The shocking part is that then-chair Graham O’Connor and two other directors, Andrew Waller and Jane Canny, knew about the tip-off but did nothing.

Management pressed ahead and piloted a complex enterprise resource planning system (ERP — an integrated software system that centralises a company’s core processes) in KwaZulu-Natal, the group’s most critical distribution hub. When the system failed, the pain was immediate and concentrated. Shelves went bare, invoicing misfired and the network buckled.

Why did those charged with oversight allow a high-risk rollout to proceed without safeguards?

Resignations and a board refresh followed. Spar launched a legal investigation, which found that the three directors had breached the Companies Act and their fiduciary duty. Those moves are necessary damage control. They are not the same as full accountability.

Why did those charged with oversight allow a high-risk rollout to proceed without safeguards? The answer lies partly in structure. Spar’s decentralised, voluntary trading model gives independent retailers the benefits of scale while leaving them exposed to central operational decisions. Management and the board make strategic calls about IT, procurement and distribution; franchisees live with the consequences. That misalignment is the engine that turns operational errors into commercial disputes.

When a single distribution centre or ERP system becomes a single point of failure, dozens of independent businesses suffer simultaneously. That amplifies disputes because the people who feel the pain most acutely are not the ones who authorised the risk.

The Spar Guild — a representative body for Spar independent retailers — provides a voice, to be sure, but they are representative rather than a governing veto over Spar’s decisions. What’s more, Spar appoints 10 members to the guild, embedding executives in its governance structures and blurring independence.

Predictably, grievances that might be resolved internally instead escalate to litigation. The Giannacopoulos family’s claim is the latest chapter in a long, acrimonious relationship that has repeatedly ended in court rather than at the negotiating table.

Granted, the Giannacopoulos family’s claim is absorbable — accounting for about 5% of Spar’s ebitda, or core profit, but second-order effects — reputational damage, follow-on claims and weakened confidence — are not insignificant.

The SAP debacle is a costly lesson in governance. Fixing the software is necessary, yes, but fixing the balance of power in Spar’s Guild and oversight that allowed the rollout to proceed is non-negotiable.