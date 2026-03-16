EDITORIAL | Motsepe presidential race: not all speculation is painted with malice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrice Motsepe says speculation about his presidential ambition will not go away until the ANC’s next elective conference.

Patrice Motsepe, one of the country’s wealthiest people, is correct in his observation that speculation about his presidential ambition will not go away until the ANC’s next elective conference. But he is wrong to suggest that speculation is purely inspired by malice to tarnish his integrity.

A week ago, at the release of interim results of his African Rainbow Minerals, Motsepe was asked to comment on the speculation that he is eyeing the country’s presidency via the ANC.

Sounding irate, he dismissed the talk as being designed to taint his name.

This is not the first time that the rumour has surfaced. Towards end-2025 he faced the same speculation at a fund-raising banquet of editors. He laughed it off, saying the country was in good hands.

This time, the speculation is driven by something different. A website supposedly part of his campaign platform has been set up and a former government spokesperson has written an opinion editorial in Sunday World endorsing Motsepe.

As expected, the ANC, which is facing a tough electoral contest in the local government elections, has taken a dim view of the website and the campaign.

Formal nominations for the next executive committee — and the next president — are likely to open only after the results of the local government elections due at the end of the year.

Motsepe, a long-standing ANC member, donor and one-time aspirant ANC MP, has distanced himself from the website.

It’s unclear whether he has engaged his party regarding the website and the campaign in his name. Similarly, it’s unclear how he plans to deal with this matter.

It will not go away, as he correctly observed. However, irritation at it cropping up now and again will not make it go away.

His problem is much bigger than media speculation. He has many important stakeholders whose expectations he has to manage. Key among these are his investors, investee companies, financiers, beneficiaries of his charitable initiatives and ANC supporters.

As this publication observed in one of its editorials last week, most of the new parties — COPE, the EFF and Jacob Zuma’s MK party — are expressions of disenchantment with the ANC.

His problem is much bigger than media speculation. He has many important stakeholders whose expectations he has to manage.

Many ANC supporters, who dwarf the number of card-carrying members, are also disgruntled with the party and its poor governance record.

Its supporters are desperately looking for alternatives within and outside the party.

Among many, Motsepe, who runs the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is seen as a saviour of not only his party but also the country. He will be well advised not to paint everyone with the same brush.

He is right to be cautious about his association with the ANC. His brother-in-law, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for instance, has described the ANC as Accused 1 in corruption cases.

When Ramaphosa went into politics full time, some of his investors and financiers were taken aback by the move.

Instead of ridiculing those wishing him to be president, Motsepe should apply his mind to the question and craft a coherent response about his plans. These plans need to be communicated to all stakeholders including the heads of CAF’s affiliates.

Now that he has stepped down from day-to-day running of African Rainbow Minerals he has limited opportunities on the investor relations calendar of his companies to communicate this message. Which means he has to pick a date on which he communicates his decision to his stakeholder universe.