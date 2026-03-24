EDITORIAL | CAF’s unfortunate own goal

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Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Efforts to clean up the image of African football have recently been significantly set back, and the losers are the game’s key stakeholders — its fans.

A week ago, the appeals body of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that the 2025 edition of the African Football Cup of Nations (Afcon) must be stripped from Senegal and handed to losing finalist and host Morocco.

Across the continent, which produces some of the world’s best soccer exports, the news was greeted by outrage and anger. This sequence — and timing — of events is deeply regrettable.

The tournament was won in a boardroom, not on the soccer field. To the benefit of no one.

Achraf Hakimi, Morocco’s national captain, has said he won’t accept the cup and has repeated his congratulations to Senegal for winning Africa’s coveted trophy.

Senegal were punished for walking off the field after a disputed referee decision. They were persuaded back by Senegal’s affable captain, Sadio Mané, and the match resumed, resulting in Senegal’s victory.

The trophy was awarded to Senegal in a glamorous ceremony. The appeal got football to this embarrassing spot.

The matter is now headed for a sports arbitration hearing in Switzerland after a mooted challenge by Senegal. This may take months.

Attempts by Patrice Motsepe, CAF’s president, to do damage control after the fracas have failed. He believes the appeal body’s decision is independent from CAF.

The appeal body’s independence was part of his efforts to strengthen governance and clean up a game marred by sleaze and mismanagement, which claimed the scalp of Sepp Blatter, a long-time football administrator.

Fans remain angry at what they perceive as unnecessary embarrassment that tarnishes the game’s name.

True fans of the game are used to bad on-field decisions such as bad refereeing. They accept them even if they are a result of video-assisted refereeing. But they have zero tolerance for off-field decisions that get taken in boardrooms.

This is tantamount to allowing governments to interfere in the national federations’ affairs.

Except for serving the interests of the national federation, there is no hard evidence that Moroccan fans wanted the cup at the expense of Africa’s reputation. Moroccan fans were probably irritated and disappointed at the loss, but they’ve not taken to the streets protesting the decision.

For all its many faults, Fifa, the global football watchdog, has kept governments’ hands off the national federations.

After Blatter’s demise, it was hoped the game was on the mend. Motsepe’s ascension to run the continent’s football bolstered this hope.

It’s hard to think that this debacle won’t undermine Motsepe’s chances of running Fifa when the time comes. He has strenuously denied ambition to be South Africa’s president.

The decision, coming after the suspension of Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, has wider implications beyond the game’s reputation on the continent. Eto’o was suspended at the past Afcon for misconduct.

Except for the embarrassment of Senegal having to hand back the trophy and the players’ medals, the prize money may have already been spent by both the federation and players.

To reverse all this is almost like squeezing toothpaste back into the tube.

It will also fuel resentment towards Morocco, which is due to co-host the Fifa World Cup in 2030. This is avoidable.

Regardless of the arbitration’s decision, CAF has to ensure this fiasco is not repeated. The game belongs to fans, not administrators. The former’s voices matter.