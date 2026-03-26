EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa must act swiftly after Masemola summons

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In what is a significant step in the battle to clean up the police force, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola is to face criminal charges related to a corrupt tender.

Masemola is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, but the fact that action has been taken against him — confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa — indicates that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) believes it has sufficient evidence for him to answer to the charges.

Masemola was served with a warrant to secure his appearance in court on April 21 regarding his role in the award of a R360m health services tender by the police department to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, who is in prison awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder. It is understood that the charges against Masemola relate to contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act.

The warrant came in the wake of the arrest by Idac of Matlala and 11 other senior police officers ― including a captain, colonels, brigadiers and a major-general ― on charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the act regarding the same irregularly awarded contract. Idac claims that there was collusion between the bid evaluation committee and Matlala, who allegedly paid the police officers.

The contract was awarded in June 2024 to Medicare24 Tshwane District, which offered R228m. Suspicions arose of corruption and the contract, which was intended to provide health and wellness services to police personnel, was later cancelled but not before Matlala was paid R50m. It transpired that Medicare24 had neither the facilities, equipment nor staff to deliver on the contract. Matlala was the sole director of the company at the time but resigned from the position after the cancellation of the contract.

The arrests inspire renewed confidence in Idac, which has been criticised for failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases and when it has brought them has not succeeded in getting a conviction verdict, often because of a weak case or procedural flaws.

These events happened before the explosive allegations of irregular conduct by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and corruption in the criminal justice system were made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. These led to the subsequent establishment of the commission of inquiry under judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and the parliamentary ad hoc committee, which have revealed the disturbing extent of corruption in the upper echelons of the police force and their ties with criminal syndicates.

The testimony provided to the commission by several witnesses has suggested that Matlala’s tentacles penetrated deep into the police establishment.

The arrests inspire renewed confidence in Idac, which has been criticised for failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases and when it has brought them has not succeeded in getting a conviction verdict, often because of a weak case or procedural flaws.

Not many of those fingered for corruption by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture have been brought to court. And the commission only scraped the tip of the iceberg of the corruption and procurement irregularities plaguing all levels of government.

These arrests over the past few days are presumably just the start of what must be a series of arrests arising out of the Madlanga commission. But they leave the South African Police Service, already headed by an acting police minister, denuded of a layer of leadership while the country faces a crime crisis.

Ramaphosa must act swiftly to deal with the position of the national commissioner to ensure stability in the organisation.

As the saying goes, a fish rots from the head, so that is the best place to start if the cleanup of the police force is to succeed.