EDITORIAL | Reject the ugly lies of xenophobes

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The lead-up to elections tends to bring out the worst in the already worst amongst us.

The populists in our society, who have nothing to offer but their darkest demons, thrive in an environment where there is despair and hopelessness. And living in the most unequal society in the world makes for fertile ground for those who would not think twice about spilling human blood to serve their narrow and selfish ends.

In many parts of the world, anti-immigrant sentiment has become the norm and in many instances, swept nationalist forces to state power.

Here at home, a republic we claim belongs to all who live in it, a terrible lie is rearing its ugly head again: that foreign nationals are at the heart of South Africa’s socioeconomic malaise. Nothing can be further from the truth.

The charlatans, who have taken to the streets harassing people in central business districts, know better — but opt to own a lie, risking both human life and private property.

Attacks on migrants are often accompanied by attacks on truth to stoke violence, justify prejudice and scapegoat migrants for domestic challenges.

Authorities will do well to not forget the images of Mozambican tuck-shop owner Emmanuel Sithole, who was stabbed to death in Alexandra, pictures of which made our front pages in 2008 when xenophobic violence engulfed parts of the country.

The searing images of Ernesto Alfabeto Nhamuave being set alight by a mob in Ekurhuleni are a painful reminder of what happens when authorities sit idle when bad actors inflame anti-immigrant sentiment.

The 2008 violence claimed 62 lives, 21 of whom were South Africans — underscoring the idiocy of xenophobic violence.

It is concerning that we again see xenophobic sentiment actively being fuelled, with little to no sanction for those behind the inflammatory vitriol.

What has been a great disappointment is the anti-immigrant sentiment uttered by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini earlier in the year — when he used a derogatory term to refer to foreign nationals during the Isandlwana battle commemoration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should send emissaries to speak to the king about his unfortunate comments.

The king has a big megaphone, which must heal society rather than further divisions. What he says matters and he can’t wish to craft a legacy of being anti-immigrants — a low bar for an African king, cutting off his nose to spite his face.

Parties such as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) led by former president Jacob Zuma, whose main support base is in KwaZulu-Natal, have also latched on to populist policies that have supported the expulsion of undocumented migrants.

Credit must go to EFF leader Julius Malema for being a consistent and clear voice on the hatred spewed against foreign nationals. In a time in which politicians can say anything to rally their base, the EFF has been unflinching in its stance, at the risk of losing votes.

This is a principled position other political leaders must take. The false narrative that foreign nationals have not added value to this economy carries more legitimacy when peddled by political and traditional leaders.

According to the latest migration statistics report, based on the 2022/23 income and expenditure survey, migrant families earned R433bn in that year, with R334bn coming from salaries. This is a significant contribution that the prophets of darkness hide from the masses they intend to mobilise to drive out foreign nationals.

Law enforcement must stand firm on the intimidation tactics deployed against foreign nationals. No private individuals ought to be allowed to harass members of the public, demanding they provide proof of their status in the country. We are a country of laws and not xenophobic maniacs who seek to tear society apart.

This economy has failed so many people that the bad policy choices and the lack of urgency in implementing good policies by elected public officials are both laid at the door of immigrants. The memories of Sithole and Nhamuave deserve better.