EDITORIAL | Pick n Pay turnaround must protect jobs and rebuild trust

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News that retail group Pick n Pay will embark on the dreaded section 189 process has elicited a normal reaction from unions organising in the sector: down with capital and forward with worker rights.

The company and its thousands of employees are too important for the difficult and, yes, painful negotiations to be approached in an adversarial manner. Cool heads must prevail.

A better and re-energised Pick n Pay must emerge from the process — with job security a top priority.

The group, founded by celebrated entrepreneur Raymond Ackerman, has endured a difficult few years, following near-death strategic missteps under former CEO Pieter Boone — who was awarded a R16m golden handshake when he left the group.

The Ekuseni strategy, led by Boone, failed to turn the group around. Unveiled in May 2022, the strategy essentially divided Pick n Pay into two divisions: the core Pick n Pay brand and a lower-income brand named Qualisave, which sells a more limited range. QualiSave was a disaster as Pick n Pay customers rejected its limited offering.

Sean Summers was brought back to clean up Boone’s mess, and like any turnaround, painful but necessary decisions have to be made.

One of those was the closure of the Qualisave brand and unprofitable stores and a lifesaving capital raise that starved a possible business rescue process.

The next phase, which the company announced on Monday, includes a section 189 process that puts on the table various changes to employment conditions, including cuts to Sunday pay.

At face value, this seems draconian. But the brief history of the company’s tribulations explains why it is where it is and embarking on the corrective action it has launched.

The onus is now on Pick n Pay to communicate transparently with its employees on why it is contemplating the action it announced on Monday.

The buy-in of its employees is critical. They must not feel like they are being punished for the mistakes of the past by well-paid executives and, frankly, a board that was caught napping until the 11th hour.

The fact is that Pick n Pay’s turnaround blueprint must be given a fighting chance — and its employees are instrumental in this endeavour. The future and survival of Pick n Pay must be co-created and co-owned by the group and its employees.

A solution that does not lead to job cuts, as imperfect as it will be, must be the desired outcome — and all sides must commit to approaching the negotiations with this end goal in mind.

An unprofitable and ailing Pick n Pay is of no use to its shareholders and employees. Pick n Pay’s market value of R14.5bn versus the R170bn Shoprite is valued at underscores how far the former’s fortunes have fallen over the years.

The challenge is now for Summers, who is in his seventies, to bequeath to his eventual successor a company primed for growth, delivering value to its shareholders and job security to its employees.

Until Pick n Pay returns to profitability, investors will be hesitant to buy into the turnaround story. The board must come to the party and ensure that the group’s turnaround strategy is not only supported but also credible and sustainable.

The CEO succession process must also be prioritised, with candidates identified to work closely with Summers over the next few years to help shape and own the strategy, ensuring his successor is ready from day one.