EDITORIAL | Ailing SABS can’t be left to rot

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Shortcomings at the South African Bureau of Standards have spanned three ministers: Rob Davies, Ebrahim Patel and now Parks Tau, pictured. Picture:

There was a time when an “SABS Approved” label carried with it a high level of assurance to consumers and gave South African products credibility in world markets.

On a commercial level, the South African Bureau of Standards does certification, testing, consignment inspection and other services, mostly to industry.

The statutory body, housed in the department of trade, industry & competition, also awards the SABS mark of approval — an internationally recognised icon, assuring buyers that products with the mark are safe and fit for purpose.

The SABS is responsible for developing, maintaining and promoting South African National Standards (SANS) and ensuring that products and services meet specific quality, safety and reliability benchmarks before reaching consumers.

That role is now under threat as the SABS is in turbulent waters and effectively rudderless. Its proud history and reputation now risk being eroded by the operational and financial challenges that have been allowed to fester for almost a decade. These shortcomings have spanned three ministers: Rob Davies, Ebrahim Patel and now Parks Tau.

At the centre of the challenges is a gaping leadership vacuum. The entity hasn’t had a permanent CEO since 2018, an unforgivable state of affairs.

Since then it has suffered leadership instability, governance failures, multiple cyberattacks, labour unrest and operational underperformance. Yet the organisation is too important to be left to rot while its political leadership stands on the sidelines, seemingly helpless on how to steady the ship.

It is the height of political failure to allow the SABS to implode in front of the world’s eyes. The government must take bold and decisive steps now rather than letting matters deteriorate into a full-blown crisis before acting.

In its current state, the organisation is not financially sustainable, and significant losses are projected in the absence of continued fiscal support. A full review of the business model should be undertaken as a matter of urgency, led by the ministry and with oversight from the presidency.

Consider all options

All options must be put on the table, including private sector participation if need be. The review must include whether the decision by the government in 2008 to demerge the entity and create the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) was correct.

One of the steps to rehabilitating the organisation will be for the minister to take the nation into his confidence about the findings and recommendations by TSU International, a security consultancy, which he commissioned in February 2025 to investigate the goings-on at the SABS.

A full account of what has led to the near collapse of the entity is a must. To allow the SABS to continue as is would be a dereliction of duty.

News that the SABS is looking to rope in the private sector to turn around its fortunes is the clearest indication yet of a leadership crisis at the entity.

The consultants who will be given the job to develop a business case for the SABS to be weaned off its dependence on government grants must be given carte blanche to prescribe remedies.

A detailed review of the financial performance, revenue streams and cost structures of the state-owned entity and an evaluation of its organisational structure, governance and decision-making processes must be undertaken urgently to fundamentally transform the SABS and return it to its status as a high-performing, self-sustaining and globally competitive entity.