EDITORIAL | Questions over Idac chief threaten confidence in anti-corruption fight

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Investigative Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Picture:

There have been encouraging signs that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), which resides within it, are finally on a sound footing. Recent developments surrounding the head of Idac are thus a cause for grave concern.

Andy Mothibi’s appointment a few months ago was a positive step. The former head of the very effective Special Investigating Unit (SIU) took over as head of the NPA after Shamila Batohi’s term came to an end. Batohi was routinely criticised for the NPA’s failure to successfully prosecute high-profile corruption cases.

Also encouraging for the fight against corruption was the conversion of the Investigating Directorate (ID) into the permanent Idac in August 2024 following the promulgation of the NPA Amendment Act, which transformed the ID from a temporary, under-resourced unit within the NPA into a permanent, independent entity with its own criminal investigative powers.

These positive developments have been marred by the questions swirling around the head of Idac, Andrea Johnson, who is now in the news for all the wrong reasons. Johnson appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry earlier this week and is facing mounting pressure to step aside or be suspended as well as face possible prosecution by the NPA.

The situation is so serious that justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Mothibi met with Johnson on Friday to discuss the allegations. There have been reports that the minister plans to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Johnson pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Johnson refused to answer questions regarding allegations made at the commission, invoking her constitutional right against self-incrimination in light of the possible prosecution.

The allegations were made by a crime intelligence officer and two Hawks officials that Johnson — then a senior prosecutor — interfered with an investigation related to a complaint against suspended crime intelligence head Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, who was accused of alleged intimidation and assault in 2018 of a crime intelligence brigadier. Reports suggest that Johnson allegedly forwarded the docket to Khan, potentially giving him an advantage when questioned by the Hawks on the matter.

The directorate has been accused of acting outside its legal mandate (which Johnson denies), with claims it was being used by senior police officers in factional clashes and investigated cases outside its jurisdiction. Certain questionable senior appointments have also come under scrutiny.

The credibility and integrity of Idac are crucial in the fight against crime and corruption, which have become endemic and which, as the evidence before the commission has demonstrated, have permeated the upper echelons of the police force and crime intelligence. Any hint that Idac has behaved improperly will be a severe blow to public confidence.

The launch earlier this month by Kubayi of the independent Idac oversight ombud office could not be more timely. Its task will be to investigate allegations of abuse of power, maladministration and improper conduct within Idac. It is already looking into a complaint about Johnson.

If the allegations against Johnson are substantiated, swift action must be taken to remove her in a bid to restore public confidence in Idac’s drive to combat crime and corruption.

Leadership instability will only weaken these efforts, which are critical if South Africa is to escape another greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force, the international body that sets global standards for the combatting of money-laundering and the financing of terrorism.