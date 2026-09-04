EDITORIAL | Give IDC wiggle room for maximum industrial impact

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The IDC wants tax exemptions and relief similar to those granted to the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

For a company of its size, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has since its inception in 1940 played an outsized role in South Africa’s industrial journey.

When it was formed 86 years ago, its mandate was clear: develop South Africa’s domestic industrial capacity and overcome shortages of manufactured goods caused by interrupted trade with Europe during World War 2.

The history of the IDC and Sasol is one of South Africa’s most defining industrial partnerships. Today, the mandate is still the same, despite a different world order.

The IDC is playing a leading role in stabilising Tongaat Hulett and trying to find solutions to keep ArcelorMittal South Africa afloat — companies that it has already extended a more than R4bn lifeline to.

The people of Mozambique are also looking to the IDC to play a leading role in reviving the Mozal smelter, which is under care and maintenance after South32 pulled the plug on the investment following its failure to secure a favourable electricity rate.

These are tricky transactions that commercial banks and investors will not give a second look, cementing the IDC’s reputation as a lender of last resort.

The mandate however, which comes with taking risky transactions to advance South Africa’s industrial base, comes at a high cost with the entity forced to make deliberate trade-offs to balance development impact, financial sustainability and long-term value creation.

The lender’s leadership has recently put forward several requests to government via its shareholder minister, Parks Tau, the political principal of the key department of trade, industry & competition, for tax exemption and guarantees to shield its balance sheet from risky investments.

In essence, the IDC has officially approached the National Treasury to request an explicit government guarantee to strengthen its balance sheet following a R4.65bn group loss for the financial year ending March 2026.

Rather than seeking a direct cash injection, this structural backing aims to lower the IDC’s credit risk and attract concessional development funding.

The IDC wants tax exemptions and relief similar to those granted to the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

The IDC currently applies a doubtful debt allowance between 25% and 40% for income tax purposes, but high impairments and non-performing loans have put pressure on its finances.

The government must give serious consideration to this request by the IDC as it increasingly turns to it to bail out distressed industrial stalwarts, which to a large extent have been harmed by the country’s broken industrial and energy policies.

The data coming from the IDC, which shows that South Africa ran a mammoth trade deficit of R320bn in the first five months of the year, is a sober reminder of how far behind the country has fallen in being globally competitive.

In a period of high global competition, where those who manufacture their goods at the least possible costs win, the potential of the IDC must be unleashed for it to play a meaningful role in the re-industrialisation of South Africa.

Only a profitable and well capitalised IDC can play this key role. The suggestions coming from the IDC’s corridors that it is considering the possible introduction of Class B shares as a financing mechanism to raise additional capital for project development is a step in the right direction.

The proposal will achieve two things: it will allow those in government and society obsessed with state ownership to be happy while bringing in outside capital for investments and funding.

The fact is that the IDC’s funding, generated through income from loan and equity investments, exits from mature investments and borrowings from commercial banks, development finance institutions and other lenders, is not sufficient for the outsized role it is expected to play in the economy.

However, the sudden resignation of the IDC’s CFO, Nkululeko Malevu, on Thursday undermines the requests made to the shareholder. The resignation, without detailed reasons, smacks of a vote of no confidence in the difficult recapitalisation path the entity must now navigate.

Business Day