EDITORIAL | The turmoil inside the basic education department

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Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, pictured, and her director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, have issued contrasting directives on the suspended multimillion-rand textbook tender.

An unseemly spat is brewing at the department of basic education and only the head of state can resolve it for now.

The department has investigated the award of a multimillion-rand textbook tender, and its findings are eagerly awaited and yet to be made public.

But mixed messages are emerging from the department. Two of its top officials, minister Siviwe Gwarube and her director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, have issued contrasting directives on the matter.

Gwarube says some issues in the tender still need to be addressed, and, while the process is ongoing, the tender ought to remain suspended.

Mweli appears to have taken the stance that all is well, and the contract must go on. The public utterances are contrary to the minister’s directive to keep the tender suspended and not to communicate conflicting messages.

It is disconcerting to see the custodians of governance in the various departments disagreeing publicly. There are sufficient channels and platforms to resolve those differences. Public disagreement in key structures scares away potential investors and creates an impression of chaos.

The department is pivotal in a country with rampant unemployment and an acute shortage of critical skills. The priority must always be to address bucket systems in schools and ensure that standards are uplifted. Not the politics of tenders and contracts.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has joined the fray. As one of the principals in the government of national unity, he has asked Ramaphosa to act directly or to empower the minister to act against (and, if necessary, suspend) Mweli.

Though not a new problem, fights between DGs and line ministers are a multilayered problem and are as old as the postapartheid administration.

Examples abound of ministers and DGs often engaging in proverbial two-bulls-in-a-kraal fights.

Nelson Mandela allowed Billy Masetlha, the then home affairs DG during his term as president, to ignore instructions from his minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Ebrahim Patel, the former economic development and trade, industry & competition minister, went through a few DGs in his tenure, and Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa, his successor, never intervened.

Zuma moved Thamba Maseko from head of government communications after the latter refused to hand over millions to the Gupta family’s media company.

Pravin Gordhan, the last public enterprises minister, had an ugly fallout with his DG over the aborted sale of SAA, the national airline. To his credit, Ramaphosa effectively intervened on that occasion.

A few things have changed since that dispute during Mandela’s administration. For a start, DGs are now appointed by the president. But this also disempowers ministers.

A wider problem is the fact that in South Africa the top echelons of the civil service aren’t protected from political interference. In other jurisdictions, like the UK, the civil service is both professional and insulated from politicians’ whims.

Hill-Lewis is correct to have recognised the shortcomings of the current power-sharing arrangements and shone a light on them.

What follows next is critical.

The discord between the minister and her DG cannot be allowed to persist. Basic education needs to publish findings of the recently concluded investigation.

Following from that, the president may well be required to intervene decisively.

Business Day