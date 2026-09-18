EDITORIAL | Danny Jordaan and cracks of a consequence-free society

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South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan stands accused of misusing more than R1.3m of Safa’s money for his own personal benefit. Picture:

The landslide re-election of Danny Jordaan to lead the South African Football Association (Safa) for a fourth four-year term is no cause for celebration.

While Safa members have a democratic right to elect their preferred leaders, the bar seems to be too low and needs to be heightened on who qualifies to lead such important national institutions.

Jordaan stands accused of misusing more than R1.3m of Safa’s money for his personal benefit. He allegedly signed an unauthorised, backdated agreement with a PR company to clean up his personal image, which had been severely tarnished by, among other things, a rape allegation brought by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson in 2017. It was later dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority due to a lack of evidence.

The current criminal charges are well known to Safa members who overwhelmingly voted him back to office recently.

This raises questions about whether good governance, even a perception of it, matters to the men and women who run our football in South Africa. It also raises the question why they deem it fit to let a person facing such serious criminal charges lead the country’s top football structure.

Football is the unofficial national sport and its stewardship should be entrusted to credible leaders with no whiff of scandal.

Admittedly, the charges of misuse of funds are still before the courts, and Jordaan should be presumed innocent until proved guilty, but the Safa president should not have been nominated to stand. He should have been urged and advised not to contest ― let alone win the contest.

The right to presumption of innocence does not shield the organisation from the stain of corruption when members are criminally charged.

If good governance and ethics are not criteria to lead, what are? This is the question the 152-odd Safa members who cast their vote for Jordaan will now have to live with.

It should also be of concern to sponsors that the bar to lead Safa is low.

In a country with high levels of graft, the tone deafness of Jordaan’s re-election is not only a blemish on Safa’s reputation but also a microcosm of a society that is tolerant of impunity.

If good governance and ethics are not criteria to lead, what is? This is the question the 152 odd Safa members who cast their vote for Jordaan will now have to live with.

Those who support Jordaan do not hesitate to remind us of the crowning glory of his football administration career. They argue, and correctly so, that he played a key role in bringing the 2010 Fifa World Cup to South Africa ― the first time on African soil.

As CEO of the local organising committee, he acquitted himself well in leading the administrative and organisational preparations of the global showpiece. Jordaan and his team delivered a world-class event, and a grateful nation has correctly showered him with due praise.

However, Jordaan and his supporters can’t live off this highlight forever. The success of the 2010 World Cup doesn’t excuse him from scrutiny. He still needs to be continuously held to the same leadership standards and ethics required of many of his peers in the public and private sectors.

The once glorious Safa is now imperilled with a litany of misdeeds such as poor financial management, governance issues and neglect of the sport loved and followed by the majority.

Development of the sport is now nonexistent, the national team is neglected, staff members are sometimes not paid on time, and stadiums are almost always empty ― testament to poor marketing of the game. The men’s national team, which recently competed at the World Cup held in the US, Mexico and Canada, had unnecessary hiccups in the lead-up to the tournament, including travel visa delays.

The failure to implement the world-accepted video assistant referee (VAR) technology, even with R30m financial support of the government, is one of the lowlights of Jordaan’s tenure. Soccer fans around the country were left scratching their heads when Safa was forced to return the R30m to the department of sport & culture after it failed to meet the deadline to roll out the technology that has helped the sport reduce refereeing mistakes.

Safa is not an organisation that inspires confidence, and this has been worsened by the council choosing to be led by a man who has yet to clear his name over the serious criminal allegation he is facing. South African football lovers and sponsors deserve better.

Business Day