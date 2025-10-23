Logistical lapses mar national convention, leaders admit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address during the first convention of the national dialogue held at Unisa in Pretoria. File photo: GCIS

The organisers of the national convention, which was held in Pretoria two months ago as a precursor to the national dialogue, have offered a scathing critique of the processes, saying it was marred by logistical lapses and structural weaknesses.

In a report released in October, the organisers detail how time constraints, inadequate preparation and poor co-ordination curtailed its ability to produce meaningful outcomes.

The convention, which brought together 21 facilitators and more than 1,000 delegates from across the country, was conceived as a forum for reflection, healing and consensus-building.

“Sessions were shortened to just over two hours instead of the intended four,” the report notes. This resulted in the weekend-long process “leaning heavily on emotional release, leaving limited space for solution-driven outcomes.

“Facilitators struggled to balance participants’ need for processing with the urgency of progressing towards solutions … [leaving] many participants with a sense of incompletion.”

The national convention was dismissed by legacy foundations and political parties, including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, the Steve Biko Foundation and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation, which claim the event was misleading and unrepresentative of SA.

“Several attendees noted that the logistics were poorly managed, with last-minute communications, unclear venue arrangements, venues not sufficiently disability-friendly and insufficient signage causing confusion and delays,” the report says.

Others complained of exclusion, either because their communities were not formally invited or because the dialogue structure did not allow for their concerns to be fully aired.

Many felt that the agenda was predetermined. “Participants noted that the themes and breakout groups were predetermined without sufficient consultation, which limited the relevance and impact of the discussions,” the document says.

The report also points to the need for more robust planning and accountability mechanisms, including extended timelines, clearer reporting frameworks, robust validation mechanisms and stronger safeguards against political interference.

Sustaining engagement beyond the initial dialogue sessions, facilitators say, would require partnerships with local organisations, ward-level facilitators, and the presence of trauma counsellors and security personnel where needed.

Despite the challenges, the organisers note: “Attendees appreciated the inclusivity, the chance to network and the genuine efforts to foster unity and understanding.”

Meanwhile, the process to appoint the national dialogue’s steering committee has begun, with the presidency saying that 26 sectors have to date submitted nominations.

“Once approved by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa], the steering committee will co-ordinate the rollout of public dialogues across the country. It is anticipated that the process of appointing the steering committee will be concluded in the coming weeks.”

