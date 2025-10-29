ANC taps Rasool to regain Western Cape support

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former US ambassado Ebrahim Rasool has been tasked with leading the ANC’s effort to rebuild its support base in the DA-led Western Cape, as part of the party’s broader renewal drive.

Rasool, who was expelled from Washington in March for his criticism of President Donald Trump, had previously chaired the Development Bank of Southern Africa. His replacement in the US has yet to be announced.

Rasool, who is also a former premier of the DA-led province, has been appointed as convenor of the reconfigured leadership of the party in the Western Cape.

Vuyiso Tyhalisisu, who was the provincial chairperson, has been appointed as the second deputy convenor alongside former ANC MP Linda Moss, who is first deputy convenor.

Among their tasks is to rebuild ANC branches, leagues and regional structures.

“We have not taken a drastic decision to dissolve anyone but have reconfigured the province,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday.

The reconfiguration of the provincial leadership follows a similar process in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC suffered sharp declines in the 2024 general elections. It also recorded a poor in the Western Cape.

“This makes both Gauteng and the Western Cape central to the ANC’s broader strategy of renewal, rebuilding, and recovery,” the NEC said in a statement.

“The leadership collective being put in place integrates members of the outgoing PEC [provincial executive committee] with seasoned leaders, cadres and veterans, combining experience with renewed energy to strengthen unity, discipline, and community connection.”

