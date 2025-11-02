POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to answer questions on gang violence and trade issues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The coming week promises to be busy as the government, private sector and civic communities continue preparations for the G20 summit to be held in Joburg on November 22 and 23.

On Monday, the sixth ordinary session of the Pan‑African Parliament begins in Midrand, Joburg. The session, which runs until November 14, will formally open on Tuesday.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chair Refilwe Mtshweni‑Tsipane is expected to lead SA’s delegation, joined by ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, DA MP Mergan Chetty, MK party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and EFF MP Vuyani Pambo.

Tuesday will be one of the busiest days of the week. In the National Assembly, MPs will consider the One-Stop Border Post Bill and budgetary review and recommendation reports for the departments of agriculture, correctional services and forestry, fisheries & environment.

The NCOP will hold a plenary for questions to the economics cluster, covering public works, infrastructure and transport.

The ad hoc committee probing allegations by KwaZulu‑Natal police commissioner Lt‑Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will continue with evidence from deputy minister of police Shela Boshielo, while the standing committee on public accounts will resume its inquiry into the Road Accident Fund with PwC and other witnesses.

Outside parliament, the Electoral Commission of SA will brief the media on preparations for the 2026 local government elections, the Public Service Commission will release its quarterly “Pulse of the public service” bulletin, and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi will outline the province’s readiness to host the G20 leaders’ summit.

On Wednesday, ministers in the economics cluster — comprising agriculture, finance, energy, employment & labour, and mineral resources — will face questions in the National Assembly. The NCOP will continue its own oversight programme, with permanent delegates engaging ministers on governance and service delivery.

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the National Assembly to answer questions on gang violence in Cape Town, illegal migration and border security, global trade disruptions and the deployment of specialised police units to Richards Bay Minerals.

In the NCOP, ministers in the economics cluster will again be in the spotlight, with a focus on communications & digital technologies.

Minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring & evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa will lead SA’s delegation to the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, from Tuesday to Thursday.

She will be joined by social development minister Sisisi Tolashe, employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth, and senior officials. The summit builds on the Copenhagen Declaration and will focus on advancing inclusive social protection and sustainable development, aligning with SA’s G20 presidency priorities.