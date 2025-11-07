Malusi Gigaba to surrender to police over state capture charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba, and member of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), is set to hand himself over to the police on Friday. He is expected to face charges related to state capture at Transnet.

Gigaba, who is currently the chair of parliament’s joint standing committee on defence, was minister of public enterprises when Transnet acquired 1,064 locomotives, a deal on which the infamous Guptas made an estimated R3.5bn.

Gigaba is among high-profile arrests in the prosecution of those responsible for widespread corruption under state capture. Former Transnet CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama were arrested for their alleged role incorruption at the state-owned logistics company in 2022. Their court case is ongoing.

“Dr Gigaba will appear in accordance with the summons and in full respect of the rule of law. He reaffirms his commitment to co-operating with the judicial process and expresses confidence in the integrity and fairness of SA’s legal system,” he said in a statement.

“I respect the processes of our constitutional democracy and will continue to co-operate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties. My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office — my actions have always been guided by policy, process and the values and service.”

Further details of Gigaba’s case are expected to be revealed once he formally presents himself to the authorities.