Auditor-general reveals discrepancies in SAPS’ crime data reporting

The SA Police Service (SAPS) overstated key crime-fighting achievements and failed to correct material inaccuracies in its 2024/25 performance reporting, according to the latest SAPS annual report and findings of the auditor-general.

The findings raise fresh concerns about data integrity in a country grappling with rampant violent crime and public mistrust of policing.

The auditor-general found several of the SAPS’ reported outcomes in its core investigative programme could not be verified, adding that the discrepancies were significant.

However, the auditor-general found the SAPS reports were a result of poor controls and inconsistencies rather than intentional inflation of performance.

For example, the SAPS said it had arrested suspects in 54% of organised crime cases at targeted construction sites, beating its 50% target. The auditor-general, however, found that the real success rate was 65%, meaning the police underreported their performance.

The SAPS reported recovering 28,726 stolen or missing vehicles, slightly above its target of 28,668. The auditor-general could not verify this number, saying that the real figure was likely to be higher than reported.

The police also claimed to have dealt with 5,764 economic-infrastructure crime cases, above the target of 2,112. Again, auditors could not confirm the figure. They estimate the true number was even higher than what the SAPS reported.

However, the numbers were not always better than claimed.

The SAPS said it recovered 244 of its own stolen firearms, but auditors believe the real number is lower, meaning performance was worse than reported.

The SAPS also said it reduced contact crimes at the 30 worst-affected police stations by 4.7%, against a target of 12.3%. These figures could not be verified, with the auditor-general saying the result might be more or less than reported and was unreliable.

The SAPS 2024/25 annual report, which has been tabled in parliament, emerges amid heightened scrutiny over violent crime and criminal syndicates in the country.

The period covered coincides with the period in which Senzo Mchunu was appointed as minister of police, shortly after the establishment of the government of national unity. His appointment coincided with mounting pressure on the SAPS to deliver credible crime statistics and better investigations.

Within months of Mchunu’s appointment, explosive allegations surfaced.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused senior police leadership and the minister of interfering in politically motivated killing investigations and colluding with crime syndicates.

This prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Firoz Cachalia.

Acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia, in the foreword of the report, notes that misconduct and corruption exist within the SAPS.

“We recognise that trust cannot exist where misconduct and corruption persist. Where SAPS members are involved in actions that undermine public trust in the police, they directly serve the interests of criminals and worsen public safety for everyone,” Cachalia says.

“I ask the many honest SAPS members to ensure they report those in their ranks who should not be there to the appropriate structures. Consequently, we must tighten oversight, reinforce leadership accountability and support our officers, ensuring they are equipped, able to build respect and motivated in their vital roles.”

The report states that the auditor-general warned the actual achievements for three indicators did not agree with what was reported and that the auditors could not determine the actual achievements due to inadequate evidence trails.

The annual report points to persistent weaknesses in the police’s data management systems.

“Management did not implement adequate controls … to improve audit outcomes on performance information," warning that problems in verifying investigative results could affectother programmes.