Ramaphosa moves quickly to axe Dion George

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George’s claims that he was targeted for defying the DA, removing him from the cabinet less than a week after the party’s request.

According to Business Day, DA insiders alleged that George was rude and abusive toward staff, creating an intolerable work environment that prompted the party to ask Ramaphosa to dismiss him.

Sources said he repeatedly made inappropriate remarks, including suggesting he could drive staff “to suicide” and calling them “weak-minded”, with many long-serving employees saying they could no longer cope under his leadership.

A cabinet colleague said George refused to listen to anyone, ignored DA and legally binding cabinet decisions, and caused embarrassment by withdrawing legal action in a mining exploration case, undermining the cabinet’s authority.

This account differs sharply from the Daily Maverick’s version, which linked his firing to the Elephant Heritage Strategy, alleging the process was hijacked between consultation and implementation.

Responding to the demotion, the DA stressed in a statement the importance of collegiality and strong team work within and outside the government to achieve better governance.

Also, as per the DA’s recommendation in a letter last Thursday, Ramaphosa appointed Alexandra Abrahams as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition and Willie Aucamp as the incoming minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

The manner in which the change of guard played out exposed DA infighting over positions, but DA leader John Steenhuisen and Ramaphosa appeared to be on the same page.

This comes after a retreat of government of national unity (GNU) leaders this month, and after the GNU clearing house finally adopted its terms of reference for resolving conflicts within the 10-party coalition.