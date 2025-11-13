Cabinet limits SA’s COP 30 delegation after Dion George’s dismissal as minister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s participation at this year’s global climate summit has been downgraded to observer status after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired environment, forestry and fisheries (DFFE) minister Dion George for allegedly contravening government decisions on key matters.

“And [in terms of] the position [at COP 30]: I’m sure you saw that minister George last week, if not earlier this week, articulated a position in an international platform, which was contrary to the government’s position,” minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

“Cabinet was briefed on the COP30 negotiating position; however, given the latest developments in the DFFE portfolio, cabinet decided that SA’s delegation will be limited to an observer status only,” she said during a post-cabinet media briefing.

Business Day previously reported the dismissal came after DA leader John Steenhuisen requested George’s removal over allegations of misconduct and insubordination, including claims he ignored cabinet decisions and created an “intolerable work environment”.

George had been overseeing the country’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, a multibillion-dollar programme supported by partners including the US, UK and EU, to help SA reduce its dependence on coal. He also represented the country in negotiations with the World Bank and other lenders on climate-linked financing.

George will be replaced by DA MP Willie Aucamp, who will be sworn in on Monday.

“The DA currently holds 12 positions within the national executive. It is therefore imperative that these roles are occupied by the most capable individuals our party has to offer — people who bring integrity, energy and excellence to government," Steenhuisen said in a statement.