Dion George ousted for diverging from cabinet positions 

Former minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment Dion George was fired from the post by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week after public deviations from the agreed cabinet line, said minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

“And [in terms of] the position [at COP30]: I’m sure you saw that minister George last week, if not earlier this week, articulated a position at an international platform, which was contrary to the government’s position,” Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

“SA will articulate its position on COP when the cabinet has considered the submissions,” she said.

Business Day previously reported the dismissal came after DA leader John Steenhuisen requested George’s removal over allegations of misconduct and insubordination, including claims he ignored cabinet decisions and created an “intolerable work environment”.

George had been overseeing the country’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, a multibillion-dollar programme supported by partners including the US, UK and EU, to help SA reduce its dependence on coal. He also represented the country in negotiations with the World Bank and other lenders on climate-linked financing.

“Serving as minister has been an honour. I have carried out my duties without fear, favour or prejudice. Conservation is not a position; it’s a lifelong commitment, and I will continue to support this cause wherever I am called to serve. I wish the incoming minister every success,” George wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

George will be replaced by DA MP Willie Aucamp, who will be sworn in on Monday.

“The DA currently holds 12 positions within the national executive. It is therefore imperative that these roles are occupied by the most capable individuals our party has to offer — people who bring integrity, energy and excellence to government,” Steenhuisen said in a statement.

Correction: November 13 2025

An earlier version if the story stated that SA’s status at COP30 had been downgraded. This has however not happened.