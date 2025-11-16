POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA gears up for high-stakes G20 summit in Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA enters a pivotal week on the global diplomatic calendar as preparations peak for the G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 22–23, the country’s most closely watched international event of the year.

The gathering is expected to draw major world leaders to Johannesburg, where talks will centre on global growth prospects, financial system reform and pressure points in geopolitics and trade.

The run-up to the summit begins on Tuesday with the B20 and G20 Social Summit, where business groups and civil society networks will table proposals on investment, supply chain resilience and social policy. Their recommendations typically help shape the discussions between heads of state later in the week and will offer an early signal of where consensus may emerge.

The final G20 sous sherpa meeting, which opened on Sunday and wraps up on Monday, is handling the last mile negotiations.

Officials are working to complete the final leaders’ declaration, including language on multilateral development bank reform, climate finance and digital regulation. Any unresolved issues here may point to the fault lines leaders will need to bridge or highlight areas where the communiqué risks being watered down.

Diplomatic traffic will accelerate from midweek as ministers and delegations arrive ahead of the leaders’ sessions.

“Minister of international relations & co-operation Ronald Lamola will [on Monday] brief the media on SA’s state of readiness to host the historic G20 Leaders’ Summit,” the department of international relations & co-operation said in a statement.

“The G20 Leaders’ Summit will mark the culmination of SA’s presidency of the G20, having succeeded Brazil in this role.”

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will preside over the swearing-in of new members of the national executive at the Union Buildings.

He has appointed the DA’s Willie Aucamp as minister of forestry, fisheries & environment, replacing Dion George, and Alexandra Abrahams as deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, replacing Andrew Whitfield.

In parliament, the ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will hear evidence from human rights activist Mary de Haas, adding fresh scrutiny to claims about police leadership and political interference.

Separately, the standing committee on public accounts’ inquiry into the Road Accident Fund continues with testimony from several witnesses, including Mpho Manyasha, head of the CEO’s office; Mampe Kumalo, chief governance officer; Motlhoding Letsoalo, former senior manager for employee relations; Maria Rambauli, former COO; and Witness X.

