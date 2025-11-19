G20 bolsters SA’s global brand despite US boycott and Trump rhetoric

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s hosting of the G20 summit has elevated its position on the world stage and offers an opportunity to reshape global perceptions, Brand SA CEO Neville Matjie said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Business Day, Matjie described the summit as a significant moment — not only for the country but for the continent.

“The fact that the G20 has come to the African continent is a huge accolade,” he said. “President [Cyril] Ramaphosa has always said the G20 is not just about SA. It’s about the whole continent.”

SA’s role as host has allowed it to set this year’s G20 agenda, with themes such as finance, disaster management and climate change reflecting continental priorities. Matjie said these discussions also opened tangible avenues for SA to benefit directly.

As the country’s official brand custodian, Brand SA focuses heavily on how perceptions influence investment, tourism and trade.

“We are a brand management company, which means we rely a lot on perceptions to influence how the brand performs,” Matjie said. “With the G20 coming to SA … the spotlight will be on SA, which means that the management of perceptions is now very, very important, especially in light of the geopolitics.”

Matjie noted the significant presence of private sector players from across the globe. “This whole week is filled with a number of activities … all driven by the private sector, because they are here basically to look at investment opportunities.

From a trade and investment perspective, it creates a great opportunity. From a visitor’s perspective, it says SA is a safe destination to visit. — Neville Matjie, Brand SA CEO

“From a trade and investment perspective, it creates a great opportunity. From a visitor’s perspective, it says SA is a safe destination to visit.”

According to Ntsikelelo Breakfast, acting head of the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University, the G20 puts SA in the spotlight “because we’ve got people from all walks of life coming to SA”.

“The country’s been put on a global stage, which is an amazing thing,” he said, adding that there was likely to be a “positive economic spillover effect” for ordinary South Africans, particularly those offering accommodation and services to international delegates.

“It feeds into the tourism sector that will contribute to the growth of the economy because the money is going to be kept in the country.... That is wonderful,” he said.

This comes after the US government’s abrupt withdrawal from the G20 summit. As recently as 10 days ago, G20 delegations were expecting US vice-president JD Vance to attend. However, US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled all participation, claiming on social media that “Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered” and “no US government official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue”.

While Breakfast believes SA has to do some sort of damage control because there are many “gullible people” out there, Matjie was unshaken. “I’m not here to answer on what President Trump said and his views around that,” he said. “All I can say to you is the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Who is here? Who is supporting the G20 this year?”

He pointed to public messages of support from Germany, including statements from its ambassador delivered in a local language, as an example of the kind of international solidarity that matters.

“Regardless of the noise that you may hear, that’s all it is, just noise,” Matjie said. “The reality is, there are a lot of countries ... their presidents, their prime ministers are all coming to SA — not only by themselves as government delegations, [but] with their business delegations as well.

“The fact that they’re going to be here present, that, in itself, is a clear message.”

