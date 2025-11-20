DA demands action as Tembisa syndicates ‘live off stolen funds’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA conducted a picket outside the office of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi after the exposure of corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

The DA has called for the urgent arrest of syndicates involved in the R2bn stolen from Tembisa Hospital, accusing Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi of dragging his feet on the matter while syndicates live off stolen public funds.

The DA staged a protest outside Lesufi’s office in Joburg on Thursday to submit a memorandum of demands for accountability and to recover the stolen funds.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom led the protest and demanded that the provincial government speed up the sale of seized assets linked to the syndicates so that the money can be returned to the hospital to be spent on patients.

Read: Helen Zille vows to tackle Joburg’s endemic corruption if elected mayor

“The people suffering without beds, medicine and proper facilities deserve to see their money returned and not locked up due to long court processes,” Bloom said.

“These criminal charges must also include those seniors who are involved and hide behind political protection because of high-level connections,” Bloom said.

We are also calling for justice for whistleblower Babita Deokaran. We insist that those responsible for her murder must be found and charged — Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for health

He argued that evidence already gathered is enough to charge syndicate members such as Hangwani Maumela. Maumela’s businesses were identified as being involved in the Tembisa Hospital looting by murdered government official Babita Deokaran.

“We are also calling for justice for whistleblower Babita Deokaran. We insist that those responsible for her murder must be found and charged,” Bloom said.

He emphasised that the investigations into the procurement of all Gauteng hospitals must be intensified to avoid more looting.

“Lesufi must fire the health and wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, for allowing former chief financial officer Lerato Madyo to resign with her pension money instead of being disciplined for not supporting whistleblowers’ exposure of dodgy contracts at the hospital.”

Lesufi’s office signed and accepted the DA’s memorandum without comment.

TimesLIVE

Also read: Gauteng health boss suspended over Tembisa hospital looting