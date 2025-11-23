POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ad hoc committee to finally hear ‘Cat’ Matlala’s explosive testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament enters one of its most demanding weeks of the year, with the legislative agenda dominated by accountability sessions, oversight hearings and debates.

Its oversight will intensify as the ad hoc committee investigating allegations of infiltration into the criminal justice system by SAPS KwaZulu‑Natal head Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi hears evidence from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is in custody.

The hearings will take place at Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria from November 24 to 28.

Matlala, in the high-security prison for the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, is said to be one of the kingpins in the infiltration of the criminal justice system, allegedly by drug syndicates and crime cartels.

Details from his phone, seized while in prison, show numerous payments made to police bosses, municipal officials and politicians in return for protection and SAPS tenders.

Millions of South Africans will be glued to their television sets to hear from him how he managed to acquire millions and establish the expansive networks of patronage.

The committee will also hear the evidence of SAPS CFO Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane and deputy national commissioner for policing Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili.

Mosikili was acting national police commissioner when police minister Senzo Mchunu penned a letter to “immediately” disband the political killings task team. His boss, Fannie Masemola, was on leave.

What she did after receiving Mchunu’s letter will be of interest.

At the same time, civil society will continue pushing forward with landmark proposals on economic reform.

On Monday, Build One South Africa (Bosa) will convene a strategic stakeholder dialogue on the Fair Pay Bill, a pioneering initiative aimed at strengthening fair pay practices and tackling income inequality.

The event, addressed by Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane and deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo‑Webster, will draw more than 100 stakeholders from business, labour, academia and civil society, including Outa, Corruption Watch and Neasa.

The dialogue seeks to refine the bill’s framework, gather input across sectors and build consensus around fair pay legislation.

On Tuesday, deputy president Paul Mashatile will appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for oral replies to questions from members, in line with constitutional requirements for quarterly accountability.

The National Assembly will hold a debate on 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, under the theme “Letsema — Men, Women, Boys and Girls Working Together to End GBV and Femicide”.

Meanwhile, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) continues its inquiry into the Road Accident Fund, with former CEO Collins Letsoalo expected to testify, should he comply with the reissued summons. Lestoalo has not been found by the sheriff at several properties under his name.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly will host a question‑and‑answer session with economics cluster ministers, covering agriculture, communications, energy, labour, finance, environment and mineral resources.

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson will deliver a ministerial statement on the SA Construction Action Plan, outlining the government’s policy approach to infrastructure delivery.

On Thursday, both houses will convene their programming committees before meeting jointly to adopt programmes and consider reports.

The National Assembly will debate the appointment of a deputy public protector, fiscal framework reports and budgetary review & recommendations reports across Treasury, water & sanitation, police oversight bodies and a joint review of mineral resources and energy portfolios.

The NCOP plenary will deliberate on ethics disclosures, AfCFTA protocols, provincial budget performance, social services oversight, and parliament’s own financial management plan.

The week concludes on Friday with two National Assembly miniplenaries.

In the first, Maimane will table a draft resolution to end the 30% matric pass mark, followed by a debate led by social development committee chairperson Bridget Masango on child malnutrition.

The second will feature a draft resolution by ATM parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula calling for an investigation into alleged rand manipulation by banks, alongside a debate led by ANC MP Khomotjo Maimela on strengthening literacy and numeracy in public schools.