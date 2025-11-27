Internal disclipline and enforcing Rule 25 to dominate at ANC’s NGC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC intends to take a firmer stance on internal discipline ahead of its crucial mid-term national general council (NGC) in December, with the draft programme for the meeting making a commitment to enforcing the party’s disciplinary code as set out in Rule 25 of its constitution.

Rule 25 outlines the ANC’s disciplinary processes and defines offences ranging from misconduct to bringing the party into disrepute. Sanctions include reprimands, suspension and expulsion.

The rule has been invoked numerous times in recent years, most notably in cases involving corruption allegations, parallel political activities and public attacks on the party.

Earlier this year, police minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Senzo Mchunu avoided a formal step-aside after the party ruled he had not been charged or summoned to court. But by November, following pressure from several provinces and the start of the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee investigation into the handling of policing matters, the ANC granted Mchunu’s request for special leave, which is a de facto step-aside, after initially resisting it.

This year’s NGC is scheduled for December 8-12 in Johannesburg. Topics for discussion, according to a draft document seen by Business Day, include local government, economic transformation, 2026 election campaign and the ongoing national dialogue.

Acts of misconduct outlined in rule 25 include:

Conviction in a court of law and being sentenced to a term of imprisonment without the option of a fine, for any offence;

Publishing and/or distributing any media publication without authorisation that purports to be the view of any organised grouping, faction or tendency within the ANC;

Undermining the respect for or impeding the functioning of any structure or committee of the ANC.

The ANC NGC base document, which was released to branches for discussion earlier this year, directs the party to review economic plans focused on job creation, including directing the Reserve Bank to prioritise reducing unemployment, reforming empowerment policies to benefit a wider population and revisiting previous ideas such as a basic income grant and a major infrastructure programme.

The NGC is the ANC’s midterm review gathering, which has previously centred on leadership issues, and this year’s gathering is expected to be no different as the party looks towards the local government elections in 2026 and its internal leadership contest in 2027.

The NGC does not adopt policy nor elect leaders but is an opportunity for factions to test the waters before the next elective conference.

It will be the first NGC at which the ANC contends with losing its electoral majority for the first time in three decades, which compelled it to form a coalition government with its former rivals turned partners.

The NGC will also assess the progress of the ANC’s renewal programme, which has struggled to gain traction amid ongoing factional disputes.

ANC provinces are expected to hold their respective provincial general councils ahead of the national gathering, where provincial positions on ANC matters are expected to be adopted. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will hold its provincial general council (PGC) this weekend.

“The PGC follows successful regional general councils held throughout the province, where valuable contributions were gathered from different sectors in regions. The PGC will serve as a critical platform for branches and structures to engage with the national general council’s discussion documents, refine inputs, and consolidate the unified provincial position ahead of the NGC,” provincial spokesperson Fanele Sibisi said in a statement.