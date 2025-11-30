POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public service & administration minister to unveil reforms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public service & administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi and his deputy, Pinky Kekana, will this week brief the media on sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening integrity, accountability and ethical governance across the public service.

SA’s public service is dogged by entrenched corruption, cronyism, nepotism, fraud, malfeasance, little to no consequence management, and the ANC’s discredited cadre deployment policy.

The latter has often seen underqualified and inexperienced people being deployed to senior government positions based on their political affiliation.

The government is implementing a national framework for the professionalisation of the public service to improve service delivery, address poor performance among senior staff and improve retention. The framework, approved by the cabinet in October 2022, focuses on meritocracy, competency, impartiality and accountability, aiming to build a capable, professional and ethical government.

The briefing, to be held in Pretoria on Tuesday, is expected to cover updates on ethics management reforms, the discipline management strategy, lifestyle audits, whistleblower protection, employment of foreign nationals and payroll integrity measures to eliminate ghost workers in the public service.

The ANC Greater Johannesburg regional task team is set to hold its 16th regional conference from Wednesday to Friday to, among other things, elect a new regional structure.

This after the ANC Gauteng leadership elected to disband its regional executive committee in March 2022, after its terms of office had expired. The ANC Greater Joburg regional structure was led by erstwhile chair and Joburg mayor Dada Morero and former regional secretary and present regional co-ordinator Sasabona Manganye.

Parliament is set to host the 58th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community parliamentary forum at the Durban International Convention Centre, from today until Friday, to discuss the effect of climate change on women and youth, among other issues.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is set to continue on Monday.

The Nkabinde inquiry looking into suspended South Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office is also expected to continue this week.

This as parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wrapped up its hearings for the year on Friday.

It heard evidence from alleged criminal kingpin and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala from Kgosi Mampuru prison where he is incarcerated. The committee is expected to resume its work in 2026.

The next phase of the City of Joburg’s Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transport is set to start operating on Monday after the completion of extensive operational readiness checks for buses to start operating along the route.

The new route is billed as bringing safe, affordable and reliable transport to the residents of Berea, Yeoville, Orange Grove, Cheltondale, Norwood, Balfour Park, Bramley, Wynberg, Alexandra, Marlboro, Athol, Sandton, Sandown, Longmeadow and Greenstone.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is set for a busy week with several portfolio committee meetings scheduled.

On Tuesday, parliament’s standing committee on finance is expected to hear responses from the National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service on submissions received on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which contains proposals aimed at tightening loopholes, broadening the tax base and modernising rules.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee is set to brief the sports, arts & culture portfolio committee on the 2024/25 annual report and update on the cut in their funding and the implications thereof.

The basic education department is on Tuesday expected to brief the basic education portfolio committee on the status update on Basic Education Laws Amendment Act regulations and its implementation “as it relates to Grade R admissions”.

On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on human settlements in the National Assembly will be briefed by the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape on their preparedness and readiness to deal with floods and disasters during the upcoming rainy season.

The select committee on economic development & trade in the National Council of Provinces is set to engage with tourism minister Patricia de Lille regarding the SA Tourism board.

De Lille dissolved the board in August alleging unlawful action by its members and saying the move was aimed at upholding good governance and protecting the public purse. The board however, has approached the courts to challenge the decision, which they say is unlawful.

On Friday, parliament’s joint standing committee on defence is set to be briefed by the national conventional arms control committee on its third quarter report for 2025.

On Saturday, labour federation Cosatu, an ally of the ANC, is set to hold its 40th anniversary celebrations at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto. Leaders from the ANC and SACP, among others, are expected to address the event.