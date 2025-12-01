Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana resigns from parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MK party MP and former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has announced on social media that he is resigning as an MP.

In a short statement on X, Montana said that earlier this year he approached the party’s leadership about his intention to resign as an MP.

“On August 30 I formally wrote to Dr [John] Hlophe and chief whip Colleen Makhubele confirming the same. Today, my resignation takes effect,” he said.

Shortly after his statement, the party released its own, stating that Montana has served the MK party with “steadfast objectivity, constructive guidance and principled contributions that have strengthened our caucus and sharpened our collective political effectiveness”.

“His calm but firm leadership and strategic insight have served as an inspiration to many, especially the younger cadres who looked to him for consistency, discipline and revolutionary wisdom.

“His service to the movement and to the people of South Africa has been marked by loyalty, courage and unwavering conviction. Though his departure from parliament has been accepted, the MK party takes comfort in knowing that he remains part of the continued struggle for the total emancipation of the black child as a committed member of the uMkhonto weSizwe party.“

Montana lead Prasa as CEO and has been implicated in state capture during the former president Jacob Zuma years.

In October, SA Revenue Service (Sars) revealed Montana had often failed to submit income tax returns.

Sars stated that Montana failed to submit his income tax returns for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 years of assessment.

