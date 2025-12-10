Confidence in political parties and leaders at a low ebb, survey finds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africans have low levels of confidence in political leaders and institutions, including political parties, the latest survey by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation found.

Confidence in public institutions also remained low, with the lowest being in local government (26%) and deputy president Paul Mashatile (25%, the same as in 2023). Confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa stood at 33%.

The survey of 2,006 people countrywide for the 2025 South African Reconciliation Barometer was conducted one year into the first term of the government of national unity (GNU) precipitated by the ANC’s loss of its outright majority in the 2024 national elections. The data was collected between July 28 and August 25 2024.

The Barometer surveyed attitudes on six dimensions — political culture, inclusion, apartheid legacy, racial reconciliation, social cohesion and perceptions of change.

The results of the survey suggest that the 2026/27 local government elections may take place in a similar climate of political discontent.

The Barometer said key priorities for the GNU were to rebuild trust in institutions and leadership ahead of the elections and deliver measurable progress on poverty, unemployment and inequality. It also had to deepen social cohesion and renew hope for the future by showing South Africa can deliver improvements in people’s lives.

A total of 31% of the respondents expressed a great deal/quite a lot of confidence in the effectiveness of the GNU, 31% some and 34% little or none. Responses were similar to questions about the ability and commitment of political parties to work together as members of the GNU.

Average confidence was highest in the Western Cape, North West and Limpopo, and lowest in Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State. Political party preference was the second strongest determining factor of responses, followed by income group and urban/rural context.

“Public evaluations of the GNU and key policy initiatives were mixed, including National Health Insurance (NHI) and the national dialogue, suggesting some willingness to allow time for the coalition to demonstrate results,” the Barometer report said.

“Despite the dramatic shift in the national political landscape, survey results revealed a similar picture to 2023 — one characterised by perceptions of distrust, doubt and division. Public opinion remained largely unchanged across many of the Barometer’s dimensions and questions, and, in fact, worsened in some areas. These included diminished feelings of recognition and respect among people of different languages and cultures, as well as deepening divisions along regional, geographic and socioeconomic lines.”

Levels of public confidence in political parties was found to be universally low. Half or more of all South Africans expressed little or no confidence in the ANC (50%), DA (54%), MK (54%) or EFF (53%), while 78% believed that leaders could not be trusted to do the right thing most of the time.

“Many South Africans felt that national leaders neither listen to nor act in the interests of ordinary people,” the Barometer noted.

Regarding key laws that have been contested within the GNU, less than half (46%) of the respondents strongly approved/approved of the Expropriation Act and 20% strongly disapproved/disapproved; and 61% approved of National Health Insurance, 16% were neutral and 19% disapproved.

Despite broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) being a key government policy to achieve transformation, the survey found low levels of support for B-BBEE as well as for preferential practices and the continued use of race categories for measuring transformation. “Just over half of all South Africans agreed/strongly agreed that B-BBEE policies have gone far enough in addressing inequalities and should be phased out,” the Barometer said.

Three quarters (76%) also agreed that hiring and promotions should be strictly merit-based and two thirds (67%) agreed that using racial categories did more harm than good. However, 82% agreed that a racially representative workforce should be a national priority.

The survey found that deep concern persisted about poverty, inequality and exclusion. “The gap between rich and poor was again identified as the country’s main source of division and greatest barrier to reconciliation. Across the Barometer’s six dimensions, results pointed to persistent structural and social fault lines.”

Assessments of progress since 1994 remained relatively unchanged and modest. Many believe the situation has not changed much. Less than half of South Africans expected the situation in the country to get better in the coming years across a range of indicators. There was less optimism than two years ago that reconciliation will continue to increase.

While national identity remained strong, interpersonal trust was low outside close family and neighbours. Interaction and deeper relationships across historically defined race lines were concentrated among affluent urban groups.

The survey results have a margin of error of 2.19.