KZN vote could topple IFP premier and collapse coalition government

KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for a possible change of political leadership as voting begins in the legislature on the MK-sponsored motion to oust IFP premier Thami Ntuli from the position.

Should the motion succeed, it would trigger a collapse of the coalition government and likely pave the way for MK to have its own government and premier in the province.

Led by former president Jacob Zuma, MK received the majority of votes in the 2024 elections but was unable to lead the province after the ANC, DA, IFP and NFP joined forces to form a government of provincial unity.

The MK party is seeking to marshal the support of the National Freedom Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters to remove Ntuli via a motion of no confidence that would sideline the IFP.

Such an outcome could leave KwaZulu-Natal’s 80-seat legislature evenly divided with 40 seats on each side, raising the risk of legislative deadlock and effectively stalling governance in the province.

Ntuli, an IFP member, has led the province since mid-2024 under the multi-party arrangement, designed to block MK from taking control of the strategically important province. The coalition has struggled to maintain cohesion amid policy disagreements and shifting alliances.

The ANC, IFP and DA have previously said they reject the motion, while the EFF and NFP said they would support it.

“Whether the MK party has the capacity to govern or not is none of our business. The people of KwaZulu-Natal love them as they are. The DA must not threaten us with protests as if we lack the capacity to organise counter-protests of our own,” EFF leader Julius Malema said previously, explaining his party’s decision to support the MK motion.

MK’s chief whip in the legislature, Bonginkosi Mngadi, said on Monday that the party was bringing the motion forward because Ntuli has overseen “poor governance and financial mismanagement, misleading this house on trips and failure to address unemployment and poverty.”