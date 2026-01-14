ANC and DA seek urgent talks with NFP amid KwaZulu-Natal crisis

The ANC and the DA have requested separate meetings with the National Freedom Party (NFP) as the two parties race against time to save the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity (GPU) coalition.
The Sunday Times has seen two letters from the leadership of the ANC and the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, both directed to NFP acting secretary-general Bheki Xaba, requesting meetings after the party’s decision to pull out of the coalition.
The NFP’s decision to withdraw from the KwaZulu-Natal coalition could spell disaster for the provincial government led by premier Thami Ntuli, who survived a motion of no confidence after Mbali Shinga, an NFP MEC in Ntuli’s executive, defied her party.
Read the full story on The Sunday Times.
