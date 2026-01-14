Politics

ANC and DA seek urgent talks with NFP amid KwaZulu-Natal crisis

The NFP’s exit from KZN coalition threatens the stability of the GPU

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU. (SANDILE NDL)

The ANC and the DA have requested separate meetings with the National Freedom Party (NFP) as the two parties race against time to save the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity (GPU) coalition.

The Sunday Times has seen two letters from the leadership of the ANC and the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, both directed to NFP acting secretary-general Bheki Xaba, requesting meetings after the party’s decision to pull out of the coalition.

The NFP’s decision to withdraw from the KwaZulu-Natal coalition could spell disaster for the provincial government led by premier Thami Ntuli, who survived a motion of no confidence after Mbali Shinga, an NFP MEC in Ntuli’s executive, defied her party.

Read the full story on The Sunday Times.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Plans under way to secure Joburg council seat for Helen Zille

2

LARISSA VENTER: Matric results are in and the youth economy is still broken

3

LUYANDA JELE: Red light flashing over voter disengagement

4

Global central bankers defend US Fed’s Powell after Trump threat

5

Paramount sues Warner Bros for Netflix deal details, plans proxy fight