ANC and DA seek urgent talks with NFP amid KwaZulu-Natal crisis

The ANC and the DA have requested separate meetings with the National Freedom Party (NFP) as the two parties race against time to save the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity (GPU) coalition.

The Sunday Times has seen two letters from the leadership of the ANC and the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, both directed to NFP acting secretary-general Bheki Xaba, requesting meetings after the party’s decision to pull out of the coalition.

The NFP’s decision to withdraw from the KwaZulu-Natal coalition could spell disaster for the provincial government led by premier Thami Ntuli, who survived a motion of no confidence after Mbali Shinga, an NFP MEC in Ntuli’s executive, defied her party.

