DA rocked by factionalism as George quits

DA federal finance chair Dion George has resigned from the party, alleging its leadership has been captured by the ANC and other “criminal interests”.

The axed minister resigned as an MP and terminated his long-standing DA membership after a public feudwith party leader John Steenhuisen.

The row, characterised by counter-accusations of abuse of party funds, corruption and poor governance, has tarnished the party’s image. The DA prides itself on claims of clean governance.

The dispute led the DA to institute an internal investigation by its federal legal commission (FLC). This week, the commission’s preliminary findings cleared Steenhuisen of abusing the party-issued credit as alleged by George.

George has also lodged a complaint against Steenhuisen with the public protector.

On Thursday, George resigned from parliament and the party, saying he is being pushed out.

“The situation has become intolerable. I am being pushed out, and it is no longer feasible for me to remain in the party,” George said.

“The result of this capture is that the DA has been completely muzzled and lost its voice and its ability to lead in South Africa’s interest,” George said.

“When the DA decided to join the government of national unity (GNU), I assessed the risk that the DA could be swallowed up by the ANC. However, I supported the DA joining the GNU because I believed it was the best available option in the interest of the country.”

George said Steenhuisen has become susceptible to being captured “because of his personal financial vulnerabilities”.

He blamed the DA leader for his axing from cabinet last year. George, a former minister of environment, forestry & fisheries in the GNU, was axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after allegations of heavy-handedness in the department and poor performance.

He denied the allegations, saying he was axed because of his efforts to fight illegalities in the department.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille said on Thursday that George’s exit was premature, as he has much to answer for.

“It is unfortunate that Dr George has resigned before answering a pending disciplinary before the DA’s federal legal commission,” Zille said.

She said the FLC was investigating allegations of wrongful staff appointments to George’s ministerial office; that staff in his ministry sought departmental information to pursue internal party political matters; and that they were bringing the party into disrepute through the media.

Political analyst Ongama Mtimka said George’s axing from cabinet, the public tiff that ensued and his subsequent resignation could hurt the DA’s image and negatively affect it at the coming local government elections.

“George resigning is in part a result of pressure that might have come as a result of the impact of a prolonged fight on the DA’s election campaign,” said Mtimka.

“Also, him going to the public protector shows a lack of confidence in the party, which generally favours the incumbent.

‘A lot to lose’

“Both Steenhuisen and the DA have a lot to lose. If George wants to pursue this, he must offer proof to the public protector,” he said, adding that such allegations are difficult to prove.

“A true test for the DA is whether it can prevent its own politicians from tarnishing the party’s image as they contest for positions. That matters more than whether Steenhuisen or George is correct,” Mtimka said.

Another political analyst, Paul Berkowitz, said the George saga shows a clear rise in factionalism in the DA.

“It is damaging for the party. The culture of factionalism is on the rise in the DA, but I am not sure it will affect the DA in terms of elections, which are a long way away.

“George being pushed out has a lot to do with preparing for the elections and him being a distraction. What is clear is no party or person is completely free of allegations of factional interests,” Berkowitz said.

Another political analyst, Wayne Sussman, said the saga shows that Steenhuisen should not be underestimated as a politician.

“George is someone who has given much of his adult life to the DA and DP. It is hard to say if any of the allegations and counter-allegations are legitimate.

“If you look at Zille’s statement, it is clear that Steenhuisen looks like he will emerge at the DA’s elective conference. I don’t think this period is as significant as when [former DA leader Mmusi] Maimane was forced out of the party.”