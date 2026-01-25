POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Madlanga commission resumes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madlanga commission will resume its work from December 2025 by hearing testimony from individuals implicated in the serious allegations made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The Madlanga commission resumes on Monday after submitting an interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December 2025.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Since September 17 it has heard from 37 witnesses over 45 days.

The commission will resume its work from December 2025 by hearing testimony from individuals implicated in the serious allegations made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as well as from others whose evidence supported or confirmed those claims last year.

The first phase was dedicated to establishing the factual foundation for Mkhwanazi’s allegations. During this phase, the commission received evidence from witnesses able to substantiate the allegations that prompted its establishment. However, the evidence was not subjected to testing questioning in the first phase, commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels previously said.

“Alongside the responses to the allegations of Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi and the witnesses supporting him, Phase Two also provides for the ventilation of other issues falling within the commission’s terms of reference but not addressed in Phase One,” Michaels said.

The first biannual planning meeting of South Africa’s executive ― which will be attended by ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general ― will consider how to collate various party manifestos into coherent government policy.

The cabinet lekgotla, scheduled over two days from Wednesday, will consider a range of issues including the economy, foreign policy and the upcoming local government elections.

The outcomes of the meeting will be announced by Ramaphosa on February 12 during the state of the nation address.

ActionSA will on Monday formally announce a merger with two political parties in a move it said is aimed at consolidating a credible and united political alternative ahead of South Africa’s upcoming local government elections, in which opposition parties are seeking to challenge the dominance of established players at municipal level.

The party, to be led by ActionSA president Herman Mashaba alongside senior party leaders and the heads of the merging parties, is being positioned as a milestone in the party’s expansion across provinces and part of a broader strategy to strengthen opposition cohesion as voters focus on service delivery failures, governance and coalition stability in municipalities.

“Monday’s announcement marks another important milestone that highlights ActionSA’s growing appeal to South Africans across provinces who resonate with our fight to fix South Africa. This fight requires the consolidation and strengthening of a unified alternative capable of displacing the failed establishment parties ahead of the upcoming local government elections,” ActionSA said.